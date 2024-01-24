Is Tony Finau playing at Farmers Insurance Open 2024? All you need to know

Tony Finau is in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field. The 34-year-old golfer will tee off on day 1 of the competition on Wednesday, January 24 at 1:40 pm ET. He will take the first tee at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego alongside defending champion Max Homa and event favorite Xander Schauffele.
Finau will take on the Farmers Insurance Open’s stacked 156-player field. The World No.26 is one of 22 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players at the event. Notably, Finau's five top-10 finishes in his last seven appearances put him on several experts' top list for the weekend.
Unsurprisingly, he is also in the top 10 of the odds list to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the six-time PGA Tour winner comes into the event with 25-1 odds. He follows the likes of Schauffele (9-1), Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Homa (10-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1) and Sungjae Im (22-1) among others.
For the unversed, Tony Finau started the 2024 PGA Tour season with a T38 finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a T25 finish at The American Express last week. The golfer shared the position with eight others, including Si-woo Kim and Zach Johnson.
Having had a decent start to the schedule, Finau will be aiming for a strong result at Torrey Pines. It’ll be interesting to see how the 33-year-old fares at the competition boasting a $9 million prize purse.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds
The two top-ranked golfers on the Farmers Insurance Open field are also the event favorites. As mentioned above, World No. 5 Schauffele is the outright favorite with 9-1 odds. He is followed by No. 6 Cantlay and reigning champion Homa, both with 10-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (As per SportsLine):
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Patrick Cantlay +1000
- Max Homa +1000
- Collin Morikawa +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +2000
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2200
- Tony Finau +2500
- Jason Day +2500
- Keegan Bradley +3300
- Eric Cole +3500
- Sahith Theegala +4000
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +4500
- Adrian Meronk +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Justin Rose +5000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Daniel Berger +6500
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Luke List +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Stephan Jaeger +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +8000
- Billy Horschel +8000
- Akshay Bhatia +9000
- Adam Svensson +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +9000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +10000
- Aaron Rai +10000
- Ben Griffin +11000
- J.J. Spaun +11000
- Thomas Detry +11000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Mackenzie Hughes +12000
- Ryo Hisatsune +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Alex Smalley +12000
- K.H. Lee +12000
- Taylor Moore +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Emiliano Grillo +12000
- Justin Suh +12000
More details on the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, including day 2 tee times prize money will be updated soon.