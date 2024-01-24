Is Tony Finau playing at Farmers Insurance Open 2024? All you need to know

Tony Finau is in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open field. The 34-year-old golfer will tee off on day 1 of the competition on Wednesday, January 24 at 1:40 pm ET. He will take the first tee at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego alongside defending champion Max Homa and event favorite Xander Schauffele.

Finau will take on the Farmers Insurance Open’s stacked 156-player field. The World No.26 is one of 22 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players at the event. Notably, Finau's five top-10 finishes in his last seven appearances put him on several experts' top list for the weekend.

Unsurprisingly, he is also in the top 10 of the odds list to win this weekend. According to SportsLine, the six-time PGA Tour winner comes into the event with 25-1 odds. He follows the likes of Schauffele (9-1), Patrick Cantlay (10-1), Homa (10-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1) and Sungjae Im (22-1) among others.

For the unversed, Tony Finau started the 2024 PGA Tour season with a T38 finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with a T25 finish at The American Express last week. The golfer shared the position with eight others, including Si-woo Kim and Zach Johnson.

Having had a decent start to the schedule, Finau will be aiming for a strong result at Torrey Pines. It’ll be interesting to see how the 33-year-old fares at the competition boasting a $9 million prize purse.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open odds

The two top-ranked golfers on the Farmers Insurance Open field are also the event favorites. As mentioned above, World No. 5 Schauffele is the outright favorite with 9-1 odds. He is followed by No. 6 Cantlay and reigning champion Homa, both with 10-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (As per SportsLine):

Xander Schauffele +900

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Max Homa +1000

Collin Morikawa +1100

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Sungjae Im +2200

Min Woo Lee +2200

Tony Finau +2500

Jason Day +2500

Keegan Bradley +3300

Eric Cole +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Sepp Straka +4500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Adrian Meronk +5000

Harris English +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Daniel Berger +6500

Beau Hossler +7500

Luke List +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Billy Horschel +8000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Adam Svensson +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +9000

Taylor Montgomery +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Ben Griffin +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Thomas Detry +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Ryo Hisatsune +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Alex Smalley +12000

K.H. Lee +12000

Taylor Moore +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Justin Suh +12000

More details on the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, including day 2 tee times prize money will be updated soon.