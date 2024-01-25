Is Tyrrell Hatton related to former boxer Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton? Exploring the relationship between the two

Ricky Hatton and Tyrrell Hatton might be in two very different sports, but both are superstars in their fields. While Ricky Hatton is a former professional boxer who competed from 1997 to 2012, Tyrrell Hatton is a pro golfer who is currently playing on the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

The talent for sports seems to run in the family, as Tyrrell Hatton and Ricky Hatton are in fact brothers according to TV Guide Time and are reportedly cousins. Both brothers are the best of the best in their fields.

Ricky Hatton is much older than Tyrrell. Also known as “The Hitman,” “The Pride of Hyde,” and “The Manchester Mexican", Ricky is said to be the 5th greatest British boxer of all time by BoxRec. Ricky Hatton's son, Campbell Hatton, is currently being trained in boxing by his brother Matthew Hatton.

Tyrrell Hatton, on the other hand, has gone on a completely different track than his cousins. Currently ranked 16th in the world, Hatton has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the BMW PGA Championship and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship among others.

Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly set to join the LIV Golf series

Hatton has recently been linked with the LIV Golf series as rumors of him making the switch from the PGA Tour have been rampant. If the move materializes, he would be expected to join Jon Rahm's new team on the LIV Series, Legion XIII.

The speculations arose after Hatton pulled out of the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this week. Needless to say, LIV Golf has been recruiting new golfers ahead of the 2024 season, and along with Hatton, they have also reportedly asked Tommy Fleetwood and Wyndham Clark to join the breakaway series.

Tommy Fleetwood recently told the Independent:

“I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time. I don’t think it is like flash news that people are still getting approached by LIV. You know, some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t. Like everybody else, I’ll wait to find out.”

The LIV Golf season will begin on February 4 at Mayakoba, Mexico.