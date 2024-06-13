Is the USGA setting up a major qualification system for LIV golfers? All you need to know

The United States Golf Association (USGA) CEO Mike Whan recently revealed that the organization is considering a direct way for LIV golfers to qualify for the Majors. The Saudi Circuit players struggle to earn their spots in Majors because of their world rankings. Moreover, they are also banned from competing in PGA Tour events, making qualifying for the big events even harder.

They filed to get OWGR points, but the organization rejected their plea, citing their 54-hole format and no-cut events. However, the players might find some relief with a recent update, as Whan mentioned the possibility of creating a way for these players to earn their spots in Majors based on their performance on the Saudi Circuit.

Ahead of the 2024 US Open, Mike Whan acknowledged that the organization plans to "talk about" LIV players' Major qualification "this off-season." He stated that some of the players have been playing "really well" on the circuit and should be given an opportunity to compete in Majors based on that.

Mike Whan said (via NY Times):

“We’re going to talk about it this offseason, whether or not there needs to be a path to somebody or somebodies that are performing really well on LIV that can get a chance to play in that way. I think we are serious about that.”

It is important to note that LIV golfers can play in Majors if they meet the qualification criteria, which for now is mainly based on their performance over the years. Most LIV golfers who qualify for Majors are those who have already won big events in their careers or have good Official World Golf Rankings.

However, as they do not receive ranking points, the players struggle to maintain their ranks and miss out on chances to play in the Majors. At this week's 2024 US Open, only 13 LIV golfers are eligible to play. However, Jon Rahm has already withdrawn from the competition due to an infection in his left foot.

LIV golfers eligible for Majors

Two of the 2024 majors have already concluded successfully. For the upcoming US Open, initially, 13 LIV golfers qualified, but only 12 will tee off as Jon Rahm withdrew from the event. The Major is set to start on Thursday, June 13, at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.

Here is the list of the LIV golfers playing at the US Open:

Dean Burmester

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Brooks Koepka

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

David Puig

Cameron Smith

Looking ahead, the final Major of the year, The Open Championship, will take place next month. Currently, 13 LIV golfers are eligible to play, with the possibility of more qualifying as the tournament draws nearer.

Here is the list of the players eligible to compete at The Open Championship 2024:

Jon Rahm

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Phil Mickelson

Dean Burmester

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Henrik Stenson

David Puig

Tyrrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk

Notably, LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau has been performing well in Majors in 2024, finishing as the runner-up at last month's PGA Championship.