Is Viktor Hovland married? All you need to know about the golfer’s relationship

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland is one of the most promising talents in the professional golf circuit. After his win at the recently concluded BMW Championship, fans wonder about certain aspects of his personal life, including his marriage

Some media outlets report Kristin Sorsdal, a fellow Norwegian, being rumored as the 25-year-old golfer's girlfriend. However, there is no certain media presence of her as Hovland hasn't even posted a single picture with her on his social media. Therefore, the conclusion could be that he is still single.

Hovland, Fitzpatrick and the spouses/partners of other European players at the 2021 Ryder Cup (via Getty Images)

Infact, during the 2021 Ryder Cup, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick were the only two golfers in the European team, who weren't accompanied by a partner.

Born on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway, Vicktor is the only child of Galina and Harald Hovland. The golfer studied at Oklahoma State University and this was the time when he went on to develop his skills in the game and eventually being referred to as exciting young talents to watch.

Before turning professional, Viktor Hovland won the 2018 US Amateur Championship and later became the first-ever Norwegian golfer to win a tournament on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour).

How much has Viktor Hovland won on-course in the PGA Tour?

The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer made his debut on the leading American golf circuit, the PGA Tour, back in the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic (as an amateur), a tournament in which he missed the cut.

It was just before the 2019 Travelers Championship when Viktor Hovland decided to turn pro. Later on in his pro debut match, he finished T54 on the leaderboard and earned his first paycheck of $16,560. Later on, he concluded his 2018-19 season with a total of $678,035 on-course earnings in the five matches he played.

He has been a regular on PGA Tour since 2020 and has accumulated a whopping total sum of $26,689,778 in on-course earnings. Let's have a look at his year-wise earnings on the Tour:

2018-2019

Starts - 5

Cuts - 5

Earnings - $678,035

2019-2020

Starts - 20

Cuts - 17

Earnings - $1,982,275

2020-2021

Starts - 24

Cuts - 22

Earnings - $5,048,772

2021-2022

Starts - 21

Cuts - 18

Earnings - $4,868,461

2022-2023

Starts - 22

Cuts - 22

Earnings - $14,112,235

Infact, Viktor Hovland is yet to miss a single cut in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. This is also his first multi-win season on the tour, the 2023 Travelers Championship and the 2023 BMW Championship. He has accumulated more than half of his career earnings this season itself.