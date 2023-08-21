Is Viktor Hovland’s 61 the best round in the BMW Championship history? Comparing the round with Bryson DeChambeau’s epic 60 in 2021

Viktor Hovland did everything he could to win the 2023 BMW Championship on Sunday, August 20, at the Olympia Fields Country Club. He played the final round of 61, which is the new course record and the second-best score of the tournament.

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau set the record for scoring the lowest in the BMW Championship. He played a round of 60 in 2021.

Max Homa had set the course record after playing a round of 62 on Friday, August 18, which was matched by Sam Burns in the third round of the tournament.

However, Viktor Hovland scored the lowest of them on Sunday, August 20. He played the second-best round of the BMW Championship and the best at the Olympia Fields Country Club. He played the fourth round of 61 after making 10 birdies and one bogey. Hovland started the fourth round with a birdie and then went on to make two more birdies on the third and fifth holes.

Hovland parred on the sixth hole and then made a bogey on the seventh hole. He started the second half with a birdie on the par-4 tenth hole and then made two more birdies on the 11th and 12th holes.

The Norwegian then carded five more birdies on the 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th holes to score 61 in the final round. He registered a two-stroke victory over Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler, who tied for second place with a score of under 15.

Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 2021 BMW Championship

Bryson DeChambeau played a round of 60 during the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship. He started the game with two back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes and then added an eagle on the fourth hole. He again made a birdie on the fifth hole and made two consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth holes.

In the first nine holes of the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, DeChambeau made five birdies and one eagle. He began the second half of the game with a birdie on the 10th hole and added another birdie on the 11th. He made a birdie on the 14th hole and an eagle on the 16th.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free round of 60 at the BMW Championship, while Viktor Hovland made one bogey. DeChambeau had eight birdies, while Hovland had 10.

The 2021 BMW Championship was held in Baltimore, and Patrick Cantlay won after beating DeChambeau in a playoff. They both ended with a score of 27 under 261 after four rounds and went on to play in the playoffs.

The 2023 BMW Championship concluded on Sunday, August 20, with Hovland winning by two strokes.

Following the BMW Championship, golfers will move to the Tour Championship, the last FedEx Cup tournament, next week. Interestingly, Hovland qualified for the European Ryder Cup team after winning the BMW Championship.