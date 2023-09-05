“Is it a weight lifted off my shoulders?" - Shane Lowry eager to showcase his skills in Rome at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has made the European team for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Captain Luke Donald announced Lowry as a captain's pick for this year's team. Needless to say, Shane Lowry is excited to play his second Ryder Cup, and the first one on home soil.

The decision was a tough one for Luke Donald, but ultimately he made the choice to balance out the team with veterans and rookies. Lowry has admitted that he has a point to prove over the next two weeks, especially as he looks to win the Horizon Irish Open ahead of the biennial tournament.

“Is it a weight lifted off my shoulders? Probably a little bit. But I feel it's something that I've obviously wanted to achieve since the start of the year, but I only feel like the job is only half done now. I want to go there and I want to be a part of a winning team. That's what means most to me this year," Lowry said via Independent.ie

The European team will include the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy who will lead the team. The team also includes Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard and others, making it a team of experience, talent and enthusiasm.

Shane Lowry sets eyes on winning the 2023 Ryder Cup trophy

The European team will be looking to wrest the trophy back from the US, who are the defending champions. It will be no easy task, and the US and Europe teams will be part of an intense face-off in less than a month. For Shane Lowry, he will be a happy man only after winning the Cup.

"And I think if I'm a part of a winning team, and a few weeks' time on that 18th green in Rome, that will make me a happy man.There's nothing bigger than the Ryder Cup, and hopefully I can go to Rome and show people what I'm made of.”

Shane Lowry said that the team is ready for the Ryder Cup and to take on the challenge. The team dynamics is currently sitting well with all the players, as they get ready to play at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club at the end of September.