Is Xander Schauffele going to play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Exploring the golfer’s availability

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to kick off on March 7. Xander Schauffele is one of the top players participating in the four-day tournament at the Bay Hill Golf Course. Schauffele will be joined by notable golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Max Homa among others in the event.

The 30-year-old golfer will tee off alongside 13-time PGA Tour champion Jordan Spieth on the first day of the event. Schauffele has also confirmed his participation in two additional events scheduled for March 2024.

Following the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele will participate in the PLAYERS Championship, scheduled to take place from March 14 to March 17, and the Valspar Championship, scheduled between March 21 to March 24.

At the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele finished in the T39 position with a final score of 1 over on the leaderboard.

This season, Schauffele has already played in five PGA Tour events and has four top-10 finishes. He last took part in The Genesis Invitational where he secured a T4 finish, just four strokes behind the champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Fans can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live on the Golf Channel starting at 2 p.m. ET on March 7.

A look into Xander Schauffele and other players' tee-off timings for the Thursday round at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will commence at 7:45 a.m. ET, beginning with Nick Dunlap's tee-off from tee 1. The round will conclude at 1:40 p.m. ET, with Sami Valimaki and Adam Scott wrapping up the round.

Here are the tee times for the Thursday round at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Nick Dunlap – 7:45 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger – 7:55 a.m.

Luke List, Justin Lower – 8:05 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee – 8:15 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk – 8:25 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka – 8:35 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose – 8:45 a.m.

Jason Day, Tom Hoge – 8:55 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers – 9:05 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley – 9:20 a.m.

Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam – 9:30 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges – 9:40 a.m.

Brian Harman, J.T. Poston – 9:50 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim – 10:00 a.m.

Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler – 10:10 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler – 10:20 a.m.

Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon – 10:30 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Højgaard – 10:40 a.m.

David Ford (a), Webb Simpson – 10:55 a.m.

Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen – 11:05 a.m.

Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas – 11:15 a.m.

Corey Conners, Eric Cole – 11:25 a.m.

Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy – 11:35 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick – 11:45 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An – 11:55 a.m.

Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im – 12:05 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin – 12:15 p.m.

Adam Svensson, Harris English – 12:30 p.m.

Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood – 12:40 p.m.

Cameron Young, Lucas Glover – 12:50 p.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa – 1:00 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth – 1:10 p.m.

Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy – 1:20 p.m.

Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry – 1:30 p.m.

Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott – 1:40 p.m.