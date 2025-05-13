Is Xander Schauffele playing at the PGA Championship after 1-stroke win over Bryson DeChambeau last year?

Xander Schauffele is set to compete in the PGA Championship this week (May 15-18) as the defending champion. Schauffele secured his first major title at the 2024 PGA Championship with a final-round 65, finishing at 21-under-par for the tournament and setting a new major championship scoring record.

The event was held at Valhalla Golf Club, where Schauffele clinched the win by a single shot with a birdie on the 72nd hole. This made Schauffele first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 to win the PGA Championship with a birdie on the final hole. His closing putt, a six-footer, followed a precise approach after a challenging tee shot that left him with a difficult stance near a bunker.

He managed to pitch his third shot to within close range before converting the decisive putt. Earlier on the back nine, Schauffele dealt with muddy conditions on two holes and had to recover from a bunker on the 17th to save par and remain tied with Bryson DeChambeau, who had posted a 64 to take the clubhouse lead.

After grabbing the win, at the post round presser, he said (via PGA Tour):

“I told myself this is my opportunity — capture it.”

DeChambeau, who birdied the 18th from 10 feet, watched the conclusion from the practice range. After Schauffele’s winning putt dropped, DeChambeau returned to the green to offer his congratulations.

Schauffele will now hope to make it back to back titles at the event. But the question is, with his current form, will he be able to defend his title at the PGA Championship?

How has Xander Schauffele’s 2025 season been so far?

Xander Schauffele sure had a great run last season, but the 2025 season has not started too well for him. He has played in a total of seven events so far, and is still winless. He has only finished in the top 10 once at the Masters Tournament.

However, he is still third on the OWGR list, but has dropped down to the 54th position on the FedEx Cup standings. This season, he has only managed to bag $1,698,156, whereas last year he had earned over $18,000,000.

Here is Xander Schauffele's 2025 PGA Tour season so far:

The Sentry – T30, -17, $137,500

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T40, +4, $78,000

THE PLAYERS Championship – 72nd, +13, $50,250

Valspar Championship – T12, -5, $178,350

Masters Tournament – T8, -5, $588,000

RBC Heritage – T18, -9, $226,055

Truist Championship – T11, -9, $440,000

Do you think Xander Schauffele will be able to break his winless streak and retain the Wanamaker trophy this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

