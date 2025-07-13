ISCO Championship 2025, Day 4 weather forecast: Will rain and thunderstorms interrupt the play on Sunday?

The ISCO Championship is over with three days of play, and the fourth round will take place on Sunday. There will be a mixture of cloudy weather along with breaks of sun on the final day; partially humid, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms.

The temperature on Sunday will be 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 9 km/h West. Here's the entire weather details for the daytime on Sunday:

Temperature: 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Max UV Index: 9 (Very High)

AccuLumen Brightness Index: 5 (Medium)

Wind: W at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 53%

Precipitation: 5.5 mm

Rain: 5.5 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 4

Hours of Rain: 4

Cloud Cover: 72%

The temperature will be 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit at night, along with a wind speed of 7 km/h NNE. Here's the entire weather details for the weather details in the nighttime on Sunday:

Temperature: 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: NNE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 80%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 48%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm

Rain: 2.5 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 1

Hours of Rain: 1

Cloud Cover: 64%

Top 3 finisher Luke List explained his third-round playing experience at the ISCO Championship

Luke List joined the post-round press conference at the ISCO Championship on Saturday and shared his playing experience till the third round at the HCC Championship Course. He said (according to tee-scripts.com),

“It's nice to not have to come back in the morning, and I'll get a fresh start whenever we do tee off tomorrow…I don't know. I mean, it's pretty perfect conditions right now, so some guys, the leaders get to play in a little nicer conditions for longer holes. But it's late, it's a long day for everybody and they'll have an early morning. So I don't know what the weather's going to bring tomorrow, but I'm happy with the way I finished.”

List continued to talk about the golf course at the ISCO Championship. His words read:

“Maybe a touch. I think the greens got a little moisture on them but they're still very firm…it's a really fun to play golf course especially this time of year with it being this firm…It's hard to get in the fairway there…Left was no good there, so I knew bailing right is probably a better miss off the tee.”

Luke List finished in third place after the ISCO Championship third round with a score of 7 under. He scored 72 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. The second and third rounds saw 66 and 65 with four and five birdies, respectively.

