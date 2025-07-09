ISCO Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The ISCO Championship 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Since it is the opposite-field event to the Genesis Scottish Open, it will not be a star-studded affair.
The first round of the ISCO Championship will begin on Thursday at 6:45 am ET. Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, and Andreas Halvorsen will tee off from the first hole, while Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, and Matthias Schwab will begin from the tenth tee.
Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, and Cooper Musselman will be the final group to tee off at the ISCO Championship on Day 1. They will go off at 2:22 pm ET from the first hole, while Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, and Kaito Onishi will begin from the tenth tee simultaneously.
Notably, defending champion Harry Hall is not playing at the ISCO Championship this week, opting instead to compete in the event in Scotland.
ISCO Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the ISCO Championship 2025, Round 1:
Hole 1
- 6:45 am: Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, Andreas Halvorsen
- 6:56 am: Ryan Brehm, Brandon Wu, Richard Sterne
- 7:07 am: Fabián Gómez, Matt NeSmith, Bjorn Akesson
- 7:18 am: Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey
- 7:29 am: Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Zihao Jin
- 7:40 am: Kevin Chappell, Bill Haas, Callum Tarren
- 7:51 am: Justin Lower, Chan Kim, Erik Barnes
- 8:02 am: Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Alexander Levy
- 8:13 am: James Hahn, Patrick Fishburn, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 8:24 am: S.Y. Noh, Alexander Knappe, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:35 am: Taylor Montgomery, Paul Peterson, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 8:46 am: MJ Daffue, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing
- 8:57 am: Taylor Dickson, Mason Andersen, Daniel Iceman
- 12:10 pm: Tommy Gainey, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andrea Pavan
- 12:21 pm: Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Joel Girrbach
- 12:32 pm: Harry Higgs, Bronson Burgoon, Manuel Elvira
- 12:43 pm: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Seamus Power
- 12:54 pm: Jim Herman, Nick Watney, Kevin Roy
- 1:05 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Jack Senior, Ricardo Gouveia
- 1:16 pm: Zac Blair, David Lipsky, Jens Dantorp
- 1:27 pm: Carson Young, David Skinns, Jannik De Bruyn
- 1:38 pm: Jackson Suber, Robin Williams, Kazuma Kobori
- 1:49 pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Wenyi Ding, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 2:00 pm: S.H. Kim, Stephen Stallings Jr., Brendon Doyle
- 2:11 pm: Brian Stuard, Kevin Velo, Drew Doyle
- 2:22 pm: Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, Cooper Musselman
Hole 10
- 6:45 am: Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Matthias Schwab
- 6:56 am: Mac Meissner, Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- 7:07 am: Tyler Duncan, Josh Teater, Jeong Weon Ko
- 7:18 am: Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Adam Hadwin
- 7:29 am: Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Aiken
- 7:40 am: Hayden Buckley, Ben Silverman, Julien Brun
- 7:51 am: Chandler Phillips, Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell
- 8:02 am: Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Hamish Brown
- 8:13 am: Beau Hossler, Davis Bryant, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 8:24 am: Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora, Miles Russell (a)
- 8:35 am: George McNeill, William Mouw, Marcus Byrd
- 8:46 am: Hayden Springer, Trevor Cone, Will Chandler
- 8:57 am: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Carson Johnson
- 12:10 pm: Cody Gribble, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gavin Green
- 12:21 pm: Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, Joel Moscatel
- 12:32 pm: J.B. Holmes, Marcus Armitage, Tom Vaillant
- 12:43 pm: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk
- 12:54 pm: Lanto Griffin, Scott Jamieson, Casey Jarvis
- 1:05 pm: Vince Whaley, Max Kieffer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 1:16 pm: Martin Trainer, Rico Hoey, Andrew Wilson
- 1:27 pm: Dylan Wu, Marcus Kinhult, Mikael Lindberg
- 1:38 pm: Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Kris Ventura
- 1:49 pm: Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 2:00 pm: Carl Yuan, Jeremy Paul, Michael Balcar
- 2:11 pm: Anders Albertson, John Pak, Matthew Riedel
- 2:22 pm: Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi