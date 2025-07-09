ISCO Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The ISCO Championship 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Since it is the opposite-field event to the Genesis Scottish Open, it will not be a star-studded affair.

The first round of the ISCO Championship will begin on Thursday at 6:45 am ET. Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, and Andreas Halvorsen will tee off from the first hole, while Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, and Matthias Schwab will begin from the tenth tee.

Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, and Cooper Musselman will be the final group to tee off at the ISCO Championship on Day 1. They will go off at 2:22 pm ET from the first hole, while Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, and Kaito Onishi will begin from the tenth tee simultaneously.

Notably, defending champion Harry Hall is not playing at the ISCO Championship this week, opting instead to compete in the event in Scotland.

ISCO Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Harry Hall is the defending champion at the ISCO Championship 2025 (image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the ISCO Championship 2025, Round 1:

Hole 1

6:45 am : Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, Andreas Halvorsen

: Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, Andreas Halvorsen 6:56 am : Ryan Brehm, Brandon Wu, Richard Sterne

: Ryan Brehm, Brandon Wu, Richard Sterne 7:07 am : Fabián Gómez, Matt NeSmith, Bjorn Akesson

: Fabián Gómez, Matt NeSmith, Bjorn Akesson 7:18 am : Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey

: Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey 7:29 am : Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Zihao Jin

: Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Zihao Jin 7:40 am : Kevin Chappell, Bill Haas, Callum Tarren

: Kevin Chappell, Bill Haas, Callum Tarren 7:51 am : Justin Lower, Chan Kim, Erik Barnes

: Justin Lower, Chan Kim, Erik Barnes 8:02 am : Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Alexander Levy

: Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Alexander Levy 8:13 am : James Hahn, Patrick Fishburn, Fabrizio Zanotti

: James Hahn, Patrick Fishburn, Fabrizio Zanotti 8:24 am : S.Y. Noh, Alexander Knappe, Shubhankar Sharma

: S.Y. Noh, Alexander Knappe, Shubhankar Sharma 8:35 am : Taylor Montgomery, Paul Peterson, Thomas Rosenmueller

: Taylor Montgomery, Paul Peterson, Thomas Rosenmueller 8:46 am : MJ Daffue, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing

: MJ Daffue, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing 8:57 am : Taylor Dickson, Mason Andersen, Daniel Iceman

: Taylor Dickson, Mason Andersen, Daniel Iceman 12:10 pm : Tommy Gainey, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andrea Pavan

: Tommy Gainey, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andrea Pavan 12:21 pm : Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Joel Girrbach

: Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Joel Girrbach 12:32 pm : Harry Higgs, Bronson Burgoon, Manuel Elvira

: Harry Higgs, Bronson Burgoon, Manuel Elvira 12:43 pm : Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Seamus Power

: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Seamus Power 12:54 pm : Jim Herman, Nick Watney, Kevin Roy

: Jim Herman, Nick Watney, Kevin Roy 1:05 pm : Aaron Baddeley, Jack Senior, Ricardo Gouveia

: Aaron Baddeley, Jack Senior, Ricardo Gouveia 1:16 pm : Zac Blair, David Lipsky, Jens Dantorp

: Zac Blair, David Lipsky, Jens Dantorp 1:27 pm : Carson Young, David Skinns, Jannik De Bruyn

: Carson Young, David Skinns, Jannik De Bruyn 1:38 pm : Jackson Suber, Robin Williams, Kazuma Kobori

: Jackson Suber, Robin Williams, Kazuma Kobori 1:49 pm : Michael Thorbjornsen, Wenyi Ding, Jackson Koivun (a)

: Michael Thorbjornsen, Wenyi Ding, Jackson Koivun (a) 2:00 pm : S.H. Kim, Stephen Stallings Jr., Brendon Doyle

: S.H. Kim, Stephen Stallings Jr., Brendon Doyle 2:11 pm : Brian Stuard, Kevin Velo, Drew Doyle

: Brian Stuard, Kevin Velo, Drew Doyle 2:22 pm: Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, Cooper Musselman

Hole 10

6:45 am : Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Matthias Schwab

: Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Matthias Schwab 6:56 am : Mac Meissner, Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

: Mac Meissner, Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 7:07 am : Tyler Duncan, Josh Teater, Jeong Weon Ko

: Tyler Duncan, Josh Teater, Jeong Weon Ko 7:18 am : Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Adam Hadwin

: Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Adam Hadwin 7:29 am : Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Aiken

: Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Aiken 7:40 am : Hayden Buckley, Ben Silverman, Julien Brun

: Hayden Buckley, Ben Silverman, Julien Brun 7:51 am : Chandler Phillips, Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell

: Chandler Phillips, Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell 8:02 am : Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Hamish Brown

: Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Hamish Brown 8:13 am : Beau Hossler, Davis Bryant, Brandon Robinson Thompson

: Beau Hossler, Davis Bryant, Brandon Robinson Thompson 8:24 am : Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora, Miles Russell (a)

: Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora, Miles Russell (a) 8:35 am : George McNeill, William Mouw, Marcus Byrd

: George McNeill, William Mouw, Marcus Byrd 8:46 am : Hayden Springer, Trevor Cone, Will Chandler

: Hayden Springer, Trevor Cone, Will Chandler 8:57 am : Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Carson Johnson

: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Carson Johnson 12:10 pm : Cody Gribble, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gavin Green

: Cody Gribble, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gavin Green 12:21 pm : Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, Joel Moscatel

: Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, Joel Moscatel 12:32 pm : J.B. Holmes, Marcus Armitage, Tom Vaillant

: J.B. Holmes, Marcus Armitage, Tom Vaillant 12:43 pm : Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk

: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk 12:54 pm : Lanto Griffin, Scott Jamieson, Casey Jarvis

: Lanto Griffin, Scott Jamieson, Casey Jarvis 1:05 pm : Vince Whaley, Max Kieffer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

: Vince Whaley, Max Kieffer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:16 pm : Martin Trainer, Rico Hoey, Andrew Wilson

: Martin Trainer, Rico Hoey, Andrew Wilson 1:27 pm : Dylan Wu, Marcus Kinhult, Mikael Lindberg

: Dylan Wu, Marcus Kinhult, Mikael Lindberg 1:38 pm : Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Kris Ventura

: Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Kris Ventura 1:49 pm : Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Jacob Skov Olesen

: Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Jacob Skov Olesen 2:00 pm : Carl Yuan, Jeremy Paul, Michael Balcar

: Carl Yuan, Jeremy Paul, Michael Balcar 2:11 pm : Anders Albertson, John Pak, Matthew Riedel

: Anders Albertson, John Pak, Matthew Riedel 2:22 pm: Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi

