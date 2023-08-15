“It is 2023, get it together” – Paige Spiranac calls on the PGA Tour to allow players to wear shorts

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently called out PGA Tour, asking them to allow players to wear shorts in professional events. During the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship, players struggled to even stand on the ground because of the severe heat.

The heat index during the second round of the tournament reached around 111 degrees on Friday, August 11.

Spiranac released a video on her Twitter account where the social media star spoke about the St.Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover and how he suffered because of the heat.

"The men on the PGA Tour should absolutely be able to wear shorts and the rule needs to change right now," Paige Spiranac said. "Lucas Glover won for the second week in a row in a hot and humid Memphis. He also won for the worst documented case of swamp a-- that we have ever seen."

"The guys were absolutely dying. They were even sticking their hands in the ice coolers to bring their body temperature down. It is 2023, get it together, give the guys an option to wear shorts," she added.

Paige Spiranac further discussed the PGA Tour's practice of wearing formal attire to professional events. She, however, emphasized that if the weather isn't cooperating, the Tour should let the players wear shorts.

"And I know what a couple of you are saying out there. 'Well, it's tradition and they want to look like professionals.' You're saying that in the air conditioning on your nice, cool couch, drinking an ice-cold beer. Of course, you don't mind. But these guys are athletes playing in extreme conditions. Let them wear shorts," she added.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 FedEx Championship wrapped up with the final round on Sunday, August 13, at the TPC Southwind. Lucas Glover clinched the trophy at last week's event.

Why PGA Tour players are not allowed to wear shorts in professional events?

The PGA Tour players are not allowed to wear shorts in professional events because of its policy, which allows only formal attire in professional events. The policy had been in place for many years, but in 1999, some amendments were made that enabled players to wear shorts in Pro-Am and practice matches.

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, also indicated his desire to wear shorts in professional competitions in one of his previous interviews with Golf Digest.

"I think it would be nice if we could wear shorts," he stated. I'm not sure why we can't."

Jordan Spieth also discussed wearing shorts to the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week.

"I don't think (wearing shorts) would have made a difference at all. My shirt made me weigh five more pounds today. I don't think the pants added much to it. You'd have just seen the sweat dripping down my legs instead of having dark pants on," Spieth told reporters.

Following the FedEx St. Jude competition, players will head to the 2023 BMW Championship, which is set to take place this week from August 17 to August 20.