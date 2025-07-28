"It appears Scottie Scheffler won again" – Justin Thomas shares hilarious Happy Gilmore 2 BTS highlight feat. Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda & more

Justin Thomas recently shared a BTS highlight from the Happy Gilmore 2 set after the movie released on Netflix. The star golfer wrote that all players performed well in the movie, but the bad news was that Scottie Scheffler took all the limelight once again.Happy Gilmore 2 is a golf-based comedy movie featuring Adam Sandler in the titular role. The movie also stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald in key roles, while several golfers, including Thomas, Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, make guest appearances.On Sunday, July 27, Justin Thomas posted a BTS highlight from the Happy Gilmore 2 shoot. The clip featured the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Paige Spiranac, and many other top names.&quot;I've got some good news and bad news,&quot; he wrote on X. &quot;The good news is I actually think the golfers did pretty well in HG2! Bad news… it appears Scottie won again. The guy can’t miss right now 😂&quot;Earlier on Friday, July 25, the two-time major champion had shared a gratitude message following the movie's release.&quot;Still can’t believe I got to be part of this,&quot; he wrote. &quot;Huge thanks to @AdamSandler and the crew for letting us golfers get in on the fun. Adam ruins the theory of never meet your heroes because he exceeded all expectations. He was so amazing to everyone and made us feel so welcome. Go give it a watch!&quot;List of the golfers featured in Happy Gilmore 2 ft. Justin ThomasAdam Sandler, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and others pose at the Netflix's &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; New York Premiere (Image Source: Getty)Happy Gilmore 2 features a number of athletes from various sports, with 25 PGA Tour pros and LPGA stars making cameo appearances in the sequel to the 1996 classic.Here's a list of players appearing in Happy Gilmore 2Keegan BradleyFred CouplesNick FaldoTony FinauRickie FowlerJim FurykSergio GarcíaCharley HullHunter MahanCollin MorikawaJack NicklausCorey PavinXander SchauffeleJordan SpiethJustin ThomasLee Trevino (also appeared in the first film)Bubba WatsonWill ZalatorisBryson DeChambeauBrooks KoepkaRory McIlroyScottie SchefflerNelly Korda (appears as a doctor)Nancy Lopez (appears as a doctor)Paige SpiranacBesides, Happy Gilmore 2 also features cameos from other athletes such as Travis Kelce, Reggie Bush, Nikki Bella, and Kelsey Plum. Sportscasters Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, and Jim Gray also appear in the movie.