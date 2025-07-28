  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Justin Thomas
  • "It appears Scottie Scheffler won again" – Justin Thomas shares hilarious Happy Gilmore 2 BTS highlight feat. Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda & more

"It appears Scottie Scheffler won again" – Justin Thomas shares hilarious Happy Gilmore 2 BTS highlight feat. Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda & more

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:22 GMT
Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are in Happy Gilmore 2 (Images via Getty)
Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler are in Happy Gilmore 2 (Images via Getty)

Justin Thomas recently shared a BTS highlight from the Happy Gilmore 2 set after the movie released on Netflix. The star golfer wrote that all players performed well in the movie, but the bad news was that Scottie Scheffler took all the limelight once again.

Ad

Happy Gilmore 2 is a golf-based comedy movie featuring Adam Sandler in the titular role. The movie also stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald in key roles, while several golfers, including Thomas, Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy, make guest appearances.

On Sunday, July 27, Justin Thomas posted a BTS highlight from the Happy Gilmore 2 shoot. The clip featured the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Paige Spiranac, and many other top names.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've got some good news and bad news," he wrote on X. "The good news is I actually think the golfers did pretty well in HG2! Bad news… it appears Scottie won again. The guy can’t miss right now 😂"
Ad

Earlier on Friday, July 25, the two-time major champion had shared a gratitude message following the movie's release.

"Still can’t believe I got to be part of this," he wrote. "Huge thanks to @AdamSandler and the crew for letting us golfers get in on the fun. Adam ruins the theory of never meet your heroes because he exceeded all expectations. He was so amazing to everyone and made us feel so welcome. Go give it a watch!"
Ad

List of the golfers featured in Happy Gilmore 2 ft. Justin Thomas

Adam Sandler, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and others pose at the Netflix&#039;s &quot;Happy Gilmore 2&quot; New York Premiere (Image Source: Getty)
Adam Sandler, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, and others pose at the Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere (Image Source: Getty)

Happy Gilmore 2 features a number of athletes from various sports, with 25 PGA Tour pros and LPGA stars making cameo appearances in the sequel to the 1996 classic.

Ad

Here's a list of players appearing in Happy Gilmore 2

  1. Keegan Bradley
  2. Fred Couples
  3. Nick Faldo
  4. Tony Finau
  5. Rickie Fowler
  6. Jim Furyk
  7. Sergio García
  8. Charley Hull
  9. Hunter Mahan
  10. Collin Morikawa
  11. Jack Nicklaus
  12. Corey Pavin
  13. Xander Schauffele
  14. Jordan Spieth
  15. Justin Thomas
  16. Lee Trevino (also appeared in the first film)
  17. Bubba Watson
  18. Will Zalatoris
  19. Bryson DeChambeau
  20. Brooks Koepka
  21. Rory McIlroy
  22. Scottie Scheffler
  23. Nelly Korda (appears as a doctor)
  24. Nancy Lopez (appears as a doctor)
  25. Paige Spiranac

Besides, Happy Gilmore 2 also features cameos from other athletes such as Travis Kelce, Reggie Bush, Nikki Bella, and Kelsey Plum. Sportscasters Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, and Jim Gray also appear in the movie.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications