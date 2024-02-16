"It has been the best experience" - Laurie Canter says he’s learning from veterans like Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter at LIV Golf

LIV Golfer Laurie Canter recently said that playing team golf alongside his heroes, such as Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter, was one of the best experiences of his professional career.

Canter played the first season with Cleeks GC but was then dropped from the roster. The following season, he replaced the injured Sam Horsefield as the fourth member of the Majesticks GC alongside Poulter, Westwood and Henrik Stenson.

In his recent interview with Mirror Sport, the 34-year-old Englishman reflected on his experience playing alongside the European stalwarts. Canter said:

"It has been the best experience I have ever had in golf. I haven’t played on a team as a professional, but I have literally played from the middle of 2022 with guys that are my heroes."

"I think everyone would look at results and draw conclusions, but I think there are parts of my game that have moved on a terrific amount from the experience I have had. In a wider sense the belief you pick up from just being around them and seeing that I can do everything they can more or less, and that strengthens your own belief and resolve."

Laurie Canter shared that he had insightful conversations with Westwood where he gave his suggestions on how to improve the game. He also revealed that Stenson spoke to him about iron play, hailing him as one of the best iron players ever. Another confession by Canter was that he stayed with Poulter for a couple of weeks, where he observed the veteran's practice routine.

"They have all been so generous with their time, so I think the improvements I have picked up I think I will see them come off over time. I feel so much more confident in my golf game now and when I get those things right I can compete with the best players in the world," Canter added.

When will Laurie Canter play next?

Laurie Canter during the Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2024

Laurie Canter will next compete at LIV Golf Saudi Arabia, which will take place at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from March 1 to 3.

Canter had failed to make it to the main league after missing out in a three-for-two playoff at LIV Golf Promotions. As the next best qualifier, he earned the call for LIV Golf Mayakoba and Las Vegas, where he finished 16th and 25th, respectively.

Last year, the 34-year-old golfer finished 44th in the season standings and his best performance was a 15th-place finish at Orlando. His only start at the Majors was the Open Championship, where he tied for 17th.

Laurie Canter also made six starts on the DP World Tour last season and made four cuts. The solo third-place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship was his best result. Unlike Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia, Canter still holds the DP World Tour membership and has a status under category 18. That's why he is still able to play on both circuits under certain provisions.