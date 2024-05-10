“It is the better end off the bargain” – Brandel Chamblee says it’s time the PGA Tour completes a deal with the PIF

Golf Channel's analyst, Brandel Chamblee, feels it is now time for the PGA Tour to finalize the deal with the PIF, as the latter is going to stay. These comments have come after Rory McIlroy's confirmation about his being on the Tour's transaction subcommittee, which is looking to conduct further negotiations with Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund.

Chamblee has been an ardent critic of the PIF and LIV Golf, constantly criticizing the affiliated players for earning blood money. However, he surprised everyone with his recent remarks.

On Thursday, May 9, during the episode of Golf Channel's Golf Central, Brandel Chamblee said that the PGA Tour was in a tough situation. He added that they were competing against a financial giant who could overspend the tour and make their circuit better, which would affect them severely and cause further division.

"So, that time is now, to Rory's point, about making a deal," he added."I wouldn't have said that a year ago, uh. I don't think there are a lot of people in the world of golf who would be particularly enamored with the idea of making this deal, but it is the better end of the bargain at this point."

Brandel Chamblee extends support for Rory McIlroy's inclusion in the PGA Tour Transaction Subcommittee

Brandel Chamblee has supported Rory McIlroy's inclusion in the PGA Tour Transaction Subcommittee, stating that it was important to have people with varied opinions on the table.

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour formed a Transaction Subcommittee to further negotiate the deal with the PIF. The committee includes Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, and Rory McIlroy among the players.

Speaking on McIlroy's recent change of stance, Brandel Chamblee told Golf Channel that he believed the Northern Irishman was someone who would only change his opinion when the evidence contradicted him for the betterment of the game.

"I would disagree with Rory," he continued. "But you want somebody on the other side of the table that you would disagree with, who is reasoned and who is pragmatic. And there's that back and forth and that quid pro quo between the two.

"You don't want to surround yourself with just people that agree with you. You want people on that board that do disagree with you, and I think that's healthy to have on that board."

The other members of the committee are Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, current liaison Joe Ogilvie, Valero CEO Joe Gorder, and Fenway Sports Group's John Henry. The latter two are also part of the Strategic Sports Group.