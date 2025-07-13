"It would be a big deal" – Matt Fitzpatrick aims to snap 'tough' winless streak at Genesis Scottish Open

Matt Fitzpatrick is on the verge of winning the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open this week. Eager to end a 20-month-long dry streak with no victories, he has placed a lot on the final round on Sunday at the Renaissance Club.

The Englishman achieved his last win on the DP World Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2023 on Scottish soil. During a post-round press conference at the ongoing Genesis Scottish Open, he was asked what winning another title in Scotland would mean.

Matt Fitzpatrick said (via ASAP Sports):

"I didn't win last year, and that was disappointing. It's been over 18, 20 months since my last win. It would be a big deal. It's been a tough 18 months. Obviously, a win tomorrow changes that and hopefully use it as a stepping stone."

Despite a run without any victories, Fitzpatrick has shown flashes of stunning performances in recent times. The former US Open winner has not missed a cut in seven tournaments.

Matt Fitzpatrick tied for 17th place at the Travelers Championship and also tied for 8th place at the most recent Rocket Classic. Attributing confidence to his rising performance, the 9 time DP World Tour winner said (via ASAP Sports):

"There's no doubt about it. I feel like more confident in my game and the shots that I'm hitting. I definitely feel like there's been some good underlying performances that haven't necessarily equalled the results but I feel like that's one of those you've got to stay patient and keep doing what you're doing if you feel like it's on the right track and that's where I feel like I'm going."

Adding a third PGA Tour title to his name is a long-awaited goal for Matt Fitzpatrick that could be accomplished on Sunday, July 13. A win would not only end the drought but would also put the World No. 77 golfer ahead as the season comes to an end.

Where does Matt Fitzpatrick stand on the leaderboard heading into the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Matt Fitzpatrick posted a 1-under-par 69 score on Saturday, July 12, to total 9 under par for 54 holes. He is trailing the leaders by a couple of strokes and is in a good position leading into Sunday.

The Englishman is tied for third place at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He shares the position with Wyndham Clark, Jake Knapp, and Marco Penge. The four PGA Tour stars are two strokes behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup.

Fitzpatrick will tee up the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open at 1:30 PM local time with Marco Penge and Jake Knapp. They will tee it up from the Renaissance Club's first hole.

