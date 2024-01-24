“It was a bit of a wakeup call” - Xander Schauffele adjusts preparation for unique challenges at the Torrey Pines for the 2024 Farmer's Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines can provide some unique challenges, something Xander Schauffele is well aware of. After doing some practice ahead of the tournament, he realized he needed to make some adjustments.

In his opening press conference before this weekend's tourney, Schauffele opened up on his mindset and how difficult the course has proven to be. He admitted that the rough can be tricky and that he had some other issues.

Schauffele said:

"I think so... chipping on to Riviera's poana as well. But you sort of chip off this kakuya which is a little bit more predictable based on how your ball's sitting. Out here your ball can sit on dirt, it can sit an inch off the ground half an inch two three inches off the ground, four in is off the ground depending on sort of where it is in the rough. And guys who are really good rough chippers usually play pretty well this week."

All in all, he feels like even the small amount of practice he got in will pay massive dividends going forward:

"So for me I feel like it was a short week of practice and last week was all like perfect lies and it was a bit of a wakeup call just playing nine holes just right now trying to figure out how to chip out of this rough again."

Schauffele is the betting favorite right now with 9-1 odds of winning. That's ahead of Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay (both of whom are 10-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1), Ludvig Aberg (20-1) and others.

Schauffele never truly threatened to win the American Express. Nevertheless, even without his best stuff, he managed to finish T3 and continue the early portion of the schedule in good form. He's ranked fifth in the world, so he's hoping all this good form and a little bit of practice will help him get a win at Torrey Pines.

Xander Schauffele not leaving for LIV Golf yet

For now, Xander Schauffele is on the PGA Tour. He's not going to LIV Golf, at least not right now. He's one of the more self-aware golfers who's been asked about this, as he knows things can and do change.

Xander Schauffele spoke on his future

Schauffele has seen so many golfers say they weren't going to LIV and then lo and behold, they did. So when he was asked, he kept it open via Outkick:

“I’ve just tried to be as honest as possible and I’ve just dodged the question because I’m not going to pledge to the tour. I’m not going to say, ‘I’m going to play here forever’ or ‘I’m going to go there’, I’ll just say I’m here right now which is a fact.”

He continued:

“As soon as I hear someone say they’re for sure staying, I’m like ‘you’re gone’, and you just end up lying. If you’re not thinking sharp or someone puts some heat on you, then you might say the wrong thing and it will come back and bite you when your mind changes.”