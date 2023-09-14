“It was brutal” - Justin Thomas compares Ryder Cup skipper Zach Johnson to an ‘ex-girlfriend’

Justin Thomas continues to face heat for his Ryder Cup selection. The 30-year-old PGA Tour star made it to the US team as a captain’s pick despite having a forgettable season. He has now come out to admit that he was lucky to get into the squad.

Thomas compared his reaching out to skipper Zach Johnson regarding the selection felt like trying to get back in touch with an “ex-girlfriend.” Opening up on his “brutal” wait for the call from the US team skipper ahead of the Ryder Cup team picks, Thomas noted that it had a “lot of emotions.” He even said that he spent some sleepless nights over the probability of not making the squad for Rome.

Justin Thomas said, as quoted by the Express:

"It was brutal. I told Zach after the fact that I compared it to like if you had an ex-girlfriend that you were trying to find any excuse you could to reach out to them to get in contact, that’s pretty much how I felt like with Zach.

I understood it wasn’t going to be something where I text him and he’s like, 'hey, just to let you know, we’re at like 60 per cent.' No, that’s not what I was looking for in any way, shape or form. It’s very tough when you can’t do anything about it… When Zach called, it was a lot of emotions, but like a relief was almost the first thing, and excitement. It was a lot."

Thomas further added that he’d even accepted the fact of him not making the squad. The PGA Tour star said he would’ve been “okay” with not getting a pick and he would’ve been supportive of the team regardless. Having finally made the team for Rome, the golfer stated that he is currently “very excited” for the event.

Justin Thomas says he has 'nothing to prove' after Ryder Cup pick

It is pertinent to note that Zach Johnson’s decision to Thomas as a captain’s pick faced criticism from the fans. The skipper’s call to pick the PGA Championship double-winner over the likes of Keegan Bradley and Lucas Glover despite his failing to make the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs cut shocked many.

However, Thomas seems to be keeping his calm. The golfer on Wednesday said that he doesn't have to prove his Ryder Cup selection and said that it wasn’t “that important.” Speaking ahead of the start of the 2023 Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour golfer said that he’d “been picked” already and he isn’t thinking about it anymore.

Expand Tweet

While the golfer’s comments come as those from someone with cool nerves, many fans seemed displeased with them. A few, who were already agitated by Johnson’s wildcard pick, slammed Thomas and said that he didn’t deserve to be in Rome.

With continued pressure on him to perform, it’ll be interesting to see how the 30-year-old fares for the US Ryder Cup team.