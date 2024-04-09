“It was Bubba, wasn't it?” - Nick Faldo mocks Bubba Watson's "worst" Masters Champions dinner at Augusta National

Bubba Watson's illustrious career is marked by his two victories in the Masters Tournament. However, Watson has also achieved notoriety for the menus he served at the two champions' dinners he hosted.

This was recalled recently by another illustrious Masters champion, Sir Nick Faldo. The Englishman gave an interview to Talk Sport and claimed that the dinner hosted by Bubba Watson had been "the worst."

This was part of what Nick Faldo had to say about Bubba Watson's championship dinner:

"What was the worst one? Oh, it was Bubba, wasn't it? When we had Chuck E. Cheese. When we had a little hamburger and a little corn and a little ice cream. I think we had a milkshake as well. So, yeah, that was a lot."

Faldo is not the only one who has spoken in these terms about the dinner offered by Watson. Two years ago, Adam Scott also gave the same qualification (the worst) to Watson's dinner. This is what he said (via Golf Digest):

"I can tell you the worst… Bubba Watson. Pretty sure I ordered off the menu that night."

Bubba Watson served the same menu at the two dinners he hosted (2013, 2015). It included Caesar salad, grilled chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese and cornbread, followed by a dessert of confetti cake and vanilla ice cream.

A look at Bubba Watson's performance at The Masters Tournament

Watson has played in 14 editions of the Masters Tournament, with two green jackets under his belt (2012, 2014). However, Watson has had relatively few Top 10s, as he joins his two wins with only a T5 earned in 2018.

In addition, Watson has finished in two other Top 20s and has been cut twice, most recently in the 2023 edition.

His 2012 victory was hard-fought. Watson was in contention for the first three rounds, but never made it to the top spot. He was 4th after the first round, third after the second round and fourth after the third round.

On the final day, Watson carded a score of 68 to tie Louis Oosthuizen for first place (10 under). The American defeated the South African on the second hole of the playoff to win his first title at Augusta National.

As for his 2014 victory, he proved much more dominant in this one. Watson was second after the first round, one stroke behind Bill Haas, and took the lead after the second, three strokes ahead of John Senden.

In the third round, Jordan Spieth tied Watson for first place, both with scores of 5 under, but Watson posted a fourth-round 69 to lead Spieth and Jonas Blixt by two strokes.