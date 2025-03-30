"It can bite you really quick" – Scottie Scheffler reveals the costly error that nearly derailed his Masters 2024 run

Scottie Scheffler opened up about his infuriating shot at the Masters 2024, which could have cost him the title. During the third round of the Major last year, while playing on the tenth hole, he had a tough time on the greens and ended up making a double bogey on the par-4 hole.

Ad

Ahead of the 2025 Masters, Scottie Scheffler opened up about his unfortunate shot from last year. He reflected on the difficulties he faced while playing on the hole, saying (12:30):

"We got the wind slightly wrong, and I made double. But my ball actually landed within, like, 10 feet of the pin, and that's what's so challenging about the golf course when it gets firm. My ball lands very close to pin high, and I end up in the bushes over the green. When you play overly aggressive at Augusta, it can bite you really quick."

Ad

Trending

But despite the lousy shot in the third round on the tenth, he improved his game in the finale on Sunday and finally seized his second Major title. He added,

"But then, you know, on Sunday, I had a really good number, and we got the wind right. I hit it in there nice and close and was able to make a very much key birdie."

Ad

Ad

Scottie Scheffler played round of 71 on the third day of the Masters 2024, but in the finale, he carded a round of 68 to settle with a total of 11-under and won the event by four strokes. In 2025, he would be returning to defend his title.

Scottie Scheffler is in contention to win on the PGA Tour ahead of the Masters 2025

Scheffler had a remarkable year on the PGA Tour in 2024, winning seven tournaments in a season. In 2025, he also had some decent finishes so far, and finally, this week at the Texas Children's Houston Open, the American is in contention to win his first event of the year.

Ad

Scheffler took the lead at the event after the second round, but following Saturday's round, he slipped down to third spot on the leaderboard. However, he still has a good chance to win the title.

Scottie Scheffler started the game at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 on Thursday with a solid round of 67, followed by 62 on the second day. On Saturday, in the third round, he played a round of 69 and settled in a tie for third with Ryan Gerard and Ryan Fox at 12-under, five strokes behind the leader, Min Woo Lee.

The tournament is scheduled to have its final fourth round on Sunday, March 30. Scheffler will tee off for the final round in a group with Jesper Svensson and Ryan Gerard at 11:50 a.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback