“It doesn't count for anything out here” - Brooks Koepka expresses disappointment over PGA wins not being counted in LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka expressed disappointment over his PGA Championship triumph not being counted in LIV Golf's season standings.

Koepka is currently playing at LIV Golf Jeddah, where he carded a 4-under-66 in the opening round on Friday, October 13. The defending champion was just one stroke behind the lead.

As of now, Koepka is placed fifth in the season standings, but a title defense at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club will help him get as high as third in the bonus list.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Friday, the five-time major champion expressed his disappointment over his biggest win of the year not being counted in the Saudi-backed circuit standings. However, he denied thinking about the bonus ahead of this week. He said:

"No, just trying to play good golf. Couldn't care less. The majors don't count, so that's a big stick-to-ya. I know they do in the FedExCup. I mean, on that front, it is kind of disappointing. I feel like that was the biggest win of the year, and it doesn't count for anything out here."

Expand Tweet

Koepka had a good first round with the help of four birdies, a couple of bogeys, and a lone eagle, which came on the ninth hole at Royal Greens. He praised the golf course, stating that he felt comfortable there.

He added:

"I feel good about it. I enjoy playing in the wind. When it's very difficult, I enjoy that. It's very tricky to putt out here. You might have some putts that are left to right but the wind is off the right and the putt ends up going right to left.

"It's very challenging. You've got to play strategically, I think, and position your ball really well, and I really enjoy that."

Marc Leishman shot 65 to take the first-round lead, while Koepka was tied alongside Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III. Charles Howell III, Louis Oosthuizen, and Richard Bland were tied for fifth at 3-under.

Here's a look at the LIV Golf Jeddah leaderboard after the opening round:

1. Marc Leishman: -5

T2. Dustin Johnson: -4

T2. Brooks Koepka: -4

T2. Harold Varner III: -4

T5. Charles Howell III: -3

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: -3

T5. Richard Bland: -3

T8. Paul Casey: -2

T8. Sergio Garcia: -2

T8. Martin Kaymer -2

T8. Carlos Ortiz: -2

T8. Mito Pereira: -2

T8. Joaquin Niemann -2

T14: Phil Mickelson -1

T14. Henrik Stenson -1

T14. Matt Jones: -1

T14. Danny Lee: -1

T14. Cameron Tringale -1

T14. Patrick Reed: -1

T14. Bryson DeChambeau: -1

T14. Eugenio Chacarra: -1

T22. Kevin Na:

T22. Lee Westwood:

T22. Charl Schwartzel: E

T22. Peter Uihlein: E

T22. Jason Kokrak:

T22. Brendan Steele:

T22. Cameron Smith:

T22. Talor Gooch: E

T22. Scott Vincent:

T22. Sam Horsfield:

T22. Sebastián Muñoz: E

Brooks Koepka's 2023 LIV Golf season explored

Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

LIV Golf Mayakoba: 9

LIV Golf Tucson: 10

LIV Golf Orlando: 2

LIV Golf Adelaide: 6

LIV Golf Singapore: 5

LIV Golf Tulsa: 5

LIV Golf DC: 12

LIV Golf Andalucía: 5

LIV Golf London: 11

LIV Golf Greenbrier: 9

LIV Golf Bedminster: 11

LIV Golf Chicago: 10