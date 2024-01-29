“It was definitely not a boring day” – Nelly Korda on her ‘dramatic’ win at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship 

The 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship concluded on Sunday, with Nelly Korda lifting the trophy. The 25-year-old LPGA star defeated Lydia Ko in a playoff at the Bradenton Country Club to bag the $262,500 winner’s prize check.

Korda’s hometown event win also marked her first win on the Tour since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship.

Korda struggled a bit en route to the final round. However, she shot a round of 11-under 73 to emerge victorious in the playoff.

Following the win, the Florida native said that she managed to make it “dramatic” in typical “good old Nelly fashion.” She said it was “definitely not a boring day” and lauded her hometown fans for the “unbelievable” support.

Talking about her Drive On Championship win in the post-event press conference at the Bradenton Country Club, Nelly Korda said:

“It was definitely not a boring day. The amount of support that I've received this week was unbelievable. I'm so grateful for it. And honestly so surprised with how many people came out and watched and they kept me in it.

"Honestly, I didn't think I even had a chance and then obviously making the eagle on 17. I knew that I needed a birdie on 18 to even have a chance to get into a playoff. And like good old Nelly fashion making it dramatic."

Further reflecting on her game, Korda said that she didn’t ‘necessarily have a great tee off’ on Sunday. The World No. 4 golfer revealed that she hit a different club every single day at the tournament. Interestingly, the LPGA star also revealed that she thought she ‘completely lost’ it at the event.

She was quoted as saying by the LPGA.com:

"Every win has a story. This one was definitely — just with the struggles of last year and just with today as well, I thought I completely lost it… It was such a grind out there, so back and forth. I felt like I never really got anything going. I just can't even believe it right now."

Nelly Korda wins the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship

Korda beat Lydia Ko in a playoff to win the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship. It is pertinent to note that the champion golfer entered the final round on Sunday with a four-stroke lead. However, the lead quickly disappeared after she dropped four strokes in a three-hole stretch.

Korda made a bogey on the par-4 14th, a double bogey on the par-3 15th and a bogey on the par-4 16th. Despite the struggle, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist managed to register a round of 11-under 73. She won with a 3-foot par putt on the par-4 18th after her competitor Ko failed to sink a 4-footer.

The 25-year-old Korda led wire-to-wire to her ninth LPGA Tour victory and earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe. The Drive On Championship's $262,500 winner’s paycheck took Korda’s career earnings to $9,223,989.