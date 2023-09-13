“It was a difficult week for me” - Rory Mcllroy recalls his emotional experience at 2021 Ryder Cup

Rory Mcllroy is undoubtedly the most experienced golfer in Team Europe going into the Ryder Cup. Team Europe had to deal with an upsetting defeat at the Whistling Straights in 2021. Team USA defeated Team Europe by a bizarre score of 19-9. Mcllroy was left devastated after the tournament and was even seen crying.

Recalling his memories from 2021, McIlroy said in a recent press conference ahead of the Ryder Cup:

"It was a difficult week for me. But that emotion was real and what I said at the end of that tournament was also true. It was by far the best experience in this sport."

However, this isn't the first time the Irish golfer has cried after a Ryder Cup game. In 1999, Mcllroy saw the complete competition on his television and broke down in tears when USA made a remarkable comeback and defeated Europe in an intense affair.

Explaining the 1999 incident and his emotions, Rory Mcllroy said:

"I told a story on Monday night to the team about watching Brookline in '99 on TV and crying after America came back and Europe lost, and obviously I cried in Whistling Straits in 2021, so not much has changed."

He also talked about the responsibilities of a golfer:

"But yeah, I fell as, you know, someone that should go out there and win points for the team, I didn't do that. Whether I had of played well that week and whether it would have made a difference whether we won or lost, who knows."

Rory Mcllroy strongly believes he had a subpar performance in the 2021 Ryder Cup

The 2021 Ryder Cup was won by Team USA in spectacular fashion. On the other hand, Team Europe were dealt with their biggest loss ever. Aditionally, Rory Mcllroy felt the loss was on his shoulders as he was a star player for the team and failed to perform.

The 34-year-old spoke about the difference between playing in the Ryder Cup and any other competition on the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour. Mcllroy believes golfers are not used to playing in teams and that massively affected his performance during the previous Ryder Cup.

He said:

"I felt like I didn't do that and I felt like I didn't give a good account of myself and that stung and the score line stung. First time I had been dropped in a session in the Ryder Cup."

Although 2021 was a tough year for Rory Mcllroy, he will hope to bounce back this year and regain the crown for Team Europe in the upcoming Ryder Cup. They will also have an added advantage of playing on their home course at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.