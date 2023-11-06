“It doesn’t get much better” - Padraig Harrington takes a seven-shot commanding win at the 2023 TimberTech Championship

Padraig Harrington carded a 7-under 64 in the final round of the TimberTech Championship on Sunday, November 5, to win his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year. After four rounds, he finished at 16-under, earning a seven-stroke victory over Charlie Wi and defending champion Bernhard Langer.

Harrington had a brilliant start on the final day at the Old Course at Broken Sound, as he went on to sink six birdies in the first seven holes. He managed to make three more birdies and a couple of bogeys in the remaining holes. He earned $350,000 for his seventh title on the Senior Tour.

Speaking at the post-event interview, Padraig Harrington shed light on his incredible start in the final round of the TimberTech Championship. He was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

"It doesn’t get much better. I hit some close shots, and I also made some good putts. I also got a couple of nice breaks, which is the sort of things that happens when you win a golf tournament. I was actually thinking about shooting a 59 when I hit it close at 8."

Defending champion Langer shot a 70 in the third round to aggregate at 9-under, alongside Charlie Wi, who also shot 64. Ernie Els and Shane Bertsch were tied for fourth at 8-under, followed by Marco Dawson, Ken Duke, David Toms, and Rob Labritz at 7-under.

The TimberTech Championship was the second of the three events in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs. However, Steve Stricker has already won the season-long title. This win has helped Harrington surge six spots to third in the standings ahead of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week.

The season-ending championship will take place from November 9 to 12 in Phoenix with a 36-player field.

The leaderboard for the TimberTech Championship explored

Here's the complete leaderboard for the TimberTech Championship 2023:

1. Padraig Harrington: -16

T2. Charlie Wi: -9

T2. Bernhard Langer: -9

T4. Ernie Els: -8

T4. Shane Bertsch: -8

T6. Marco Dawson: -7

T6. Ken Duke: -7

T6. David Toms: -7

9. Alex Cejka: -6

T10. Paul Goydos: -5

T10. Lee Janzen: -5

T10. Paul Broadhurst: -5

T10. Rob Labritz: -5

T14. Rod Pampling: -4

T14. Miguel Angel Jiménez: -4

T14. Stephen Ames: -4

T14. Mike Weir: -4

T14. Jerry Kelly: -4

T19. Darren Clarke: -3

T19. Scott McCarron: -3

T19. K.J. Choi: -3

T19. Harrison Frazar: -3

T23. Dicky Pride: -2

T23. Jeff Maggert: -2

T25. Tim O'Neal: -1

T25. Steven Alker: -1

T25. Joe Durant: -1

T25. Vijay Singh: -1

T25. Stuart Appleby: -1

T30. Y.E. Yang E

T30. Ken Tanigawa E

T30. Retief Goosen E

T30. Scott Dunlap E

T34. Robert Karlsson: +1

T34. Tim Petrovic: +1

T36. Bob Estes: +2

T36. Glen Day: +2

T36. Justin Leonard: +2

T39. Colin Montgomerie: +3

T39. Brett Quigley: +3

T39. Richard Green: +3

T39. John Huston: +3

T39. Paul Stankowski: +3

T44. Rocco Mediate: +4

T44. Scott Parel: +4

T44. Thongchai Jaidee: +4

T47. Billy Andrade: +5

T47. Mario Tiziani: +5

49. Steve Flesch: +8