"It was not embarrassing at all, If I had to do it again, I would do it again": Jose Luis Ballester after peeing in the river during The Masters

Reigning U.S. Amatuer champion Jose Luis Ballester told reporters he relieved himself in the iconic Rae's Creek during his opening round at The Masters. The 21-year-old Spaniard fired four-over-par 76 in his opening round at the Augusta National.

Ad

Being paired with defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Justin Thomas didn't faze the Arizona State University senior from answering when nature called. Following his round, Ballester explained what had happened.

Golf insider Kyle Porter shared Ballester's post-round comments on X, leading to a lot of engagement on the platform.

"I believe the U.S. Amateur champion is saying he peed in Rae's Creek today," the caption on Kyle Porter's X post reads.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jose Luis Ballester was asked by the media after his round what the commotion was on the 13th hole that resulted in patrons cheering. He said it was because he was peeing in the river.

"I'm like, I really need to pee. Didn't really know where to so, and since JT (Justin Thomas) had an issue on the green, I'm like, I'm just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny," Ballester said.

Ad

When asked if he was worried he could get in trouble for relieving himself on the course, he doubled down on his decision and said he would do it again if he needed to.

"They saw me. It was not embarasing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again," Ballester said.

At four under par, Ballester may need to shoot under par in round two in order to qualify to play the weekend.

Ad

Jose Luis Ballester aims to make the cut at his fourth career PGA Tour start at The Masters

Jose Luis Ballester at The 2025 Masters Par Three Contest (via Getty)

The Masters this week is Jose Luis Ballester's fourth career PGA Tour start and his third PGA Tour start this year. He made his first career PGA Tour start in 2023 at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He was five over par through his first two rounds and missed the cut.

Ad

Ballester was invited to the 2023 Open Championship after he won the European Amatuer that same year. He earned his invite to this year's Masters after winning the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

The native of Spain considers Sergio Garcia to be his mentor, and Sergio's father, Victor Garcia, is his swing coach. Ballester followed in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm by attending Arizona State University.

Ad

Jose Luis Ballester played in the WM Phoenix Open this year, only a few miles from Arizona State University. He missed he cut after shooting four over par through two rounds.

Ballester played well at the Mexico Open two weeks later, finishing tied for 17th place at 12 under par. The Spaniard aims to play well in round two on Friday and make the cut at The Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More