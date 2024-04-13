"It was fully directed towards myself" - Zach Johnson defends himself after telling patrons to 'f*** off' at Masters

After his video of swearing at patrons during the second day of the Masters went viral online, Zach Johnson apologized for his outburst. However, he defended himself by stating that it was not directed at anybody but himself.

Johnson had a rough outing at the Masters, as he failed to make a cut this time aggregating at 7-over after 36 holes. Following his first-round 76, he posted a 3-over 75 on Friday. He had a chance to make the cut until the par 3, 12th where he made a triple bogey and slipped to 3-over for the round.

The 12th hole was horrible for the former Masters Champion, as his tee shot landed into the trees. He took two strokes to reach the green before two-putting the hole for a triple bogey. Following the putt, he was caught saying 'F*** off' to the patron.

During the post-round interview on Friday, journalists grilled Johnson about the incident. He clarified that he didn't swear at any of the patrons, so the allegation is laughable.

"I can't hear the patrons, number one," he added. "Number two, I just made a triple bogey on the 12th hole that evidently is going to make me miss the cut, which at the time I knew was pretty sensitive in the sense that I needed to keep making pars."

"If I've said anything, which I'm not going to deny, especially if it's on camera, one, I apologize, and two, it was fully directed towards myself entirely because I can't hear anything behind me," he continued.

Johnson's woes didn't end on the 12th, as he bogeyed the next hole as well. He birdied the 16th hole but fell one stroke short of making the par.

He wasn't the only former champion to miss the weekend, though. Past winners like Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson also failed to make the cut.

How has Zach Johnson performed this season?

Zach Johnson has had a tough season on the PGA Tour, as has missed four cuts in seven starts. The T21 finish at the Cogninzatn Classic is his best result this season

Here's a look at Zach Johnson's performances this season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

The American Express: T25

WM Phoenix Open: T60

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T21

Valspar Championship: CUT

Valero Texas Open: CUT