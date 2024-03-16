“It gets me choked up, it’s the worst” - Paulina Gretzky opens up about Dustin Johnson’s 2020 Masters celebration

Dustin Johnson and his wife, Paulina Gretzky, made a recent appearance on the latest episode of "The Scoop with Claire Rogers." During the interview, Gretzky shared her thoughts on Johnson's 2020 Masters tournament victory.

Gretzky mentioned that she was the only family member permitted to attend the event. She described the victory as a highly exciting moment, turning it into a cherished memory for the entire family and even moving her to tears.

Paulina Gretzky said (via Golf.com):

"It was in 2020, so I was the only one allowed to go. He won, I drove back, I hugged my kids, my mom and dad, it was … [voice catches] Oh, my God. It was amazing. Like, really, really special. Oh my God, it gets me choked up, it’s the worst."

Gretzky also shared that the whole family flew back home to support the American professional golfer and to celebrate his Augusta victory.

For the uninitiated, Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters Championship after defeating Australian professional golfer Cameron Smith and South Korea's Im Sung-Jae with a five-stroke margin.

For this victory, Johnson earned a green jacket, a gold medal and a whopping $2,070,000 cash prize in addition to the sterling silver replica of the Masters Trophy.

How has Dustin Johnson performed in 2024 LIV Season so far?

Dustin Johnson kicked off his 2024 golf season at the Mayakoba tournament, held at the El Camaleón Golf Course. He played well, finishing the event with a score of 8 under par, which put him in a tie for fifth place with Charles Howell III and Brooks Koepka.

Johnson was only four shots away from the top spot, held by Joaquin Niemann. This finish made him earn a $700,000 cash prize.

Johnson then competed in the LIV Invitational in Las Vegas, where he defeated Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein by a single stroke and bagged a whopping $4,000,000.

However, in his last two competitions, Dustin Johnson didn't perform as well as he had hoped, as he couldn't finish in the top 10. In the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, he finished with a score of five under par, tying for 27th place with Danny Lee.

After that, the American competed in LIV Hong Kong, finishing with a score of seven under par. He tied for 21st place with six other golfers, earning a cash prize of $204,286.