"It gives me goosebumps"- Lydia Ko reminisces 'crazy' 2024 season with Olympic win and Hall of Fame Induction 

LPGA Tour player Lydia Ko reminisced about her incredible 2024 season during a press conference at this week's The Annika event. The Kiwi golfer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2024 after she won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

She had an amazing season on the LPGA Tour as well, where she won three tournaments. During a press conference after Saturday's round of The Annika event, Lydia Ko reflected on her journey this year and the Hall of Fame induction at the Olympics. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"I just wasn't in contention that much so I don't think I was able to live it as much as I think other people thought. But, no, never would I have guessed that I would have done it at the Olympics. Just seemed too good to be true. The too good to be true kind of happened, and it's honestly crazy to think about and it gives me goosebumps to look at some of the highlights," she said.

Notably, Lydia Ko is now the only golfer in the world to have won three medals at the Olympics. She won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, silver at the Rio Olympics, and then gold in Paris. With 22 LPGA Tour wins at the age of 27, Ko became the youngest golfer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Golf has given me so much" – Lydia Ko gets emotional seeing LPGA Hall of Fame tribute video

On Saturday at the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Golf Channel paid tribute to Lydia Ko by showing her a video of her becoming an LPGA Tour Hall of Famer. She got emotional seeing the clip and said (via Golf Week):

“Golf has given me so much not only by results, but some of the relationships that I’ve made. Golf is actually a strong bond even between my husband and I. It’s crazy."

Lydia Ko started playing golf at a very young age. She turned professional in 2013 and has so far won around 30 tournaments in her career. She has also won three major events, including the Chevron Championship (2016), the Women’s PGA Championship (2024), and the Evian Championship (2015).

The Kiwi player was awarded LPGA Player of the Year twice in her career, in 2015 and 2022. Aside from that, she also won the LPGA Vare Trophy in 2021 and 2022.

In 2024, she has competed in 18 events and recorded three wins. Ko started her campaign this season with a victory at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions before winning two back-to-back events at the AIG Women’s Open and the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At The Annika event, after shooting three rounds of 71, 69, and 65, she was tied for 17th place. The event will have its final round on Sunday, November 17.

