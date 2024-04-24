"It was good fun": Shane Lowry enjoys practice round with Rory McIlroy despite contrasting schedules ahead of 2024 Zurich Open

The Irish pair of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one of the favorites going into the 2024 Zurich Classic. Seeing that they would play together for the next four days, the pair decided to get in some practice rounds.
However, it turns out that both the golfer share a very different schedule. While Rory McIlroy likes to play early morning practice rounds, Shane Lowry does not enjoy doing so. Speaking about how they managed to bag a round together yesterday, Shane Lowry said in the pre-round conference:
"Well it just kind of happened yesterday. We were going to play on the course, but the course was quite busy. We didnt want to spend too long so we said we would do some chip around the green. Rory likes to play and practice early in the mornings and I don't, so we don't really play that many practice rounds together. We play a few, but not that many."
Shane Lowry said that it was a fun experience to play together. He also said it was a good way to motivate each other, and advised other young golfers to do the same thing.
"But it kind of happened yesterday. It was good fun and a good way to practice. For kids if they want to practice, get a friend or a person you want to play against and go chip around the green."
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have played together since they were amateur golfers, all the way from the European Amateur Team Championships to the Ryder Cup.
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy enter 2024 Zurich Classic as a top favorite pair
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy enter the 2024 Zurich Classic as the second favorite pair to win the event, with odds of +800. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will be the top favorites this weekend. Following are the odds for some of the top players are the Zurich Classic:
- Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500
- Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800
- Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100
- Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600
- Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500
- Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500
- Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500
- Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000
- Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000
- Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +4000
- Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen +4000
- Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka +4000
- Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Doug Ghim / Chan Kim +4500
- Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak +4500
- Daniel Berger / Victor Perez +4500
- Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan +5000
- Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander +5000
- Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder +5000
- Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith +5000
- Aaron Rai / David Lipsky +5000
- Thorbjorn Olesen / Matt Wallace +6500
- Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith +6500
- K.H. Lee / Michael Kim +6500
- Greyson Sigg / Chesson Hadley +6500
- Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges +6500
- Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox +6500
- Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup +6500
The tournament, held from April 25 to 28, will boast a prize purse of $8.9 million.