Greg Norman candidly reflects on his exit from LIV Golf in his recent interview. The Australian former golfer led the Saudi-funded league since its inception in 2021 but was replaced by Scott O'Neil ahead of the 2025 season.Norman officially confirmed his departure from the circuit in a heartfelt post on Instagram in September, and this week, in an interview with Golf Digest Australia, he discussed his time in the League.The two-time Major winner said that he enjoyed his time on the circuit, but it was &quot;hard&quot; to leave it. He also reflected on the fans' criticisms about the League.“I enjoyed my time at LIV. But I’ll be honest with you, it was hard,” Norman said. “It was very draining on me. I was working 100-hour weeks. I’m not going to say all the abuse was anything [of consequence], but what hurt me the most was the lack of understanding of why people would judge me and give the abuse they did.&quot;That was the thing that bothered me the most, because I’m the type of guy who will happily sit down and talk about things. And if I’m wrong, I’ll admit I’m wrong. But don’t judge me. Don’t judge what LIV was truly all about,&quot; he added.During his tenure with LIV Golf, Greg Norman experienced a rollercoaster journey. The League struggled to gain points in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, it had expanded its number of events.In his interview, Norman also opened up about the players reaching out to him following his exit and &quot;appreciated&quot; what he did. Phil Mickelson reached out to him, along with some other golfers as well.Greg Norman focuses on his golf design following LIV Golf exitFollowing his exit from LIV Golf, Greg Norman has been focused on his golf design work and his businesses. He founded the Greg Norman Company back in 1993 for his multiple business ventures, and his Greg Norman Golf Course Design was established in 1987.GNGCD and Greg Norman had showcased a glimpse of his golf course design on social media earlier this week. They shared a joint post on Instagram, and in the caption, GNGCD wrote:&quot;With every canvas, we create something built to last for generations. For over three decades, Greg Norman Golf Course Design has shaped the game with one enduring truth: great design stands the test of time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNorman's company has designed several golf courses around the world. In North America, they have designed The Course at Wente Vineyards in California, Elks Run Golf Club in Ohio, Jupiter Country Club in Jupiter, Florida, Parkland Golf and Country Club in Florida, among others. Some of their well-known golf courses are El Camaleón at the Mayakoba Resort, TPC San Antonio, and others.