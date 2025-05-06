"It humanizes Tiger Woods" – Golf insider picks 15x major champion’s emotional celebration as his finest

Typically, when Tiger Woods wins tournaments, he pumps his fist and celebrates. It's a thing he's become known for over the years, with some iconic fist pumps being added to his resume. The 2019 Masters celebration, before celebrating to the crowd, comes to mind as one that stands out.

Golf analyst Dan Rapoport, however, went a different direction when talking about which of Woods' most iconic celebrations was the best. He passed on all the electric, emphatic wins for a more somber one.

In 2006, Woods won the Open Championship a few months after his father, Earl, passed away. Instead of offering one fist pump, Woods got emotional. Rapoport said on his podcast on May 5 (59:00):

"I think that's number one, because I think it humanizes Tiger. You know, we think about all the fist pumps and all the amazing moments. But the major before that—he missed his first cut as a professional in a major, at Winged Foot in the U.S. Open. You could tell that his dad passing really, really rocked him to his core."

Woods didn't celebrate at all after that. Instead, he turned to his caddie, Steve Williams, and gave him a huge hug. There was no fist pump to be seen, and there was very little joy. Woods cried and later said the moment was dedicated to his late father.

When will Tiger Woods return?

It is likely that Woods would be exuberant once more if he were able to capture a victory, but he can't even get on the field at the moment.

Before the Masters, Woods ruptured his Achilles. He did so in training to ramp up for the Masters Tournament, and it ended up costing him a place in the field. Next up is the PGA Championship.

Tiger Woods is injured right now (Image via Imagn)

Woods joked about playing in the Masters on April Fool's, but he's still recovering. He has odds to win the PGA (per CBS Sports), but that's because he hasn't officially withdrawn just yet.

He's not going to play then, and his recovery timeline remains unclear. However, at his age and with his health history, a quick comeback would be a surprise. The surgery in March likely put him out until after the Major season. He is unlikely to return until sometime in 2025.

Tiger Woods turns 50 in December, which would make him eligible for the PGA Tour Champions. It's unclear if he'd take the jump to the senior circuit or remain a member of the standard Tour, though the latter seems more likely given his competitive nature. Either way, it looks like he's a good while from playing competitive golf again.

