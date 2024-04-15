"It hurts, losing sucks”: Max Homa pens poignant post on why he feels ‘winning is fickle’

Max Homa came very close to securing his first Major victory at the 2024 Masters. However, with the final round 73 on Sunday (April 14), he found himself in a tie for third place alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa.

Homa displayed a fabulous performance throughout the tournament. However, Scottie Scheffler ultimately claimed his second green jacket.

The highly anticipated Augusta event concluded on Sunday, and in the aftermath, Homa took to Instagram to reflect on his experience. The American golfer wrote in his post:

"A potential “too long didn’t read” upcoming: Winning doesn’t always come with a trophy. Winning is fickle. Learning, working, growing, and progressing is the dream. I’d love to have won a green jacket today," Homa wrote.

Despite falling short this year, Homa remained optimistic about his chances of winning a Major. He expressed his determination to learn from the experience and steadily progress towards achieving his dream.

"It hurts. Losing sucks. But, with the right mindset, losing leads to better. And my goal in life is to constantly improve and see where that takes me. Hopefully that’s major championships, and maybe it’s not. I’m ok with either knowing that I’m doing everything I can to make it happen. I have a sneaky suspicion it will, but that’s to be determined by future Sundays," he added.

Homa concluded his post by expressing gratitude to his fans for their love and support throughout the tournament.

"Thank u all so much for the support this week. I can’t explain how amazing it was. I am so grateful #golf," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Scheffler emerged victorious at the event, finishing with a score of 11-under after carding a final round of 68 on the final day. The current World No.1 recorded seven birdies and three bogeys in the final round, resulting in a 4-under score. He secured a four-stroke victory over Ludvig Aberg, who was making his debut at the tournament.

As for Max Homa, he achieved his best finish at the Masters, tying for third place as he trailed the leader by seven strokes. LIV golfers Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau shared the sixth position, followed by Xander Schauffele, who took the solo eighth spot on the leaderboard.

A quick recap of Max Homa's performance at the Masters

Max Homa started the tournament with a round of 67 on Thursday, April 11. He carded four birdies on the front nine and three on the back, along with two bogeys, to register a score with a deficit of five in the opening round.

In the second round, Homa only shot two birdies and a bogey to score 1-under, but this helped him to take the lead in a tie with Scottie Scheffler and open-round leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Homa struggled in the third round when he just shot a bogey on the 12th, resulting in a score of 1-over par 73. Scheffler, meanwhile, had taken the solo lead after the first 54 holes of the game.

In the finale, Homa added three birdies and just two bogeys, along with a double bogey, to score 1-over par 73. He finished with a total score of under 4.