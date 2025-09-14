Paige Spiranac shared the first thing she noticed about Tiger Woods in a throwback video shared by Sports Illustrated 7 months ago. Spiranac joined the Radio Row with host Claudette Montana and shared her thoughts on various topics, including her new YouTube channel, her dream golf foursome, and many more.

In the YouTube video, Spiranac was asked which golfer she would like to play with, either from the PGA Tour or LIV Golf, and the diva chose Tiger Woods from the PGA Tour and Phil Mickelson from LIV Golf. She added how she noticed Woods' smell as the first thing during a chipping session with the GOAT. Her words were:

“Well, of course, Tiger Woods. He made a chipping lesson once, and it was like the greatest experience of my life. He smells so good… and that was the first thing I noticed. He was like, 'Hey, we are gonna chip,' and I was like… I have never smelled it before, and it was like incredible, so I would love to play a round of golf with him. On LIV, Phil Mickelson would be such an interesting experience.”

In 2025, she shared a chipping lesson she received from Woods with Newsweek. Her words were:

“We were doing this low little spinny shot, and so we opened the club up almost like on your back, open stance, narrow choke down, and you take it out and almost slice across it, and it's really...if you hit it with, like, a 54 [degree wedge], it comes out low and then checks on the second bounce. It's a really cool shot. He did [demonstrate it], and it was perfect.” said Paige Spiranac

After retiring from professional golf in 2016, Paige Spiranac established herself as a golf content creator. The diva participated in the Creator Classic and partnered up with Tyler Toney and Matt Scharff.

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion of Keegan Bradley serving as the playing captain

Paige Spiranac often shared her opinions on pre-tournament picks on her X handle, and recently, before the Ryder Cup, she disclosed her thoughts on Keegan Bradley's position in the team.

Spiranac said Bradley should have been playing on the US Ryder Cup team rather than serving as the captain. She made a post on X on August 28, stating that Bradley had many more opportunities in the future to become the captain and should have played this year instead.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Back to back Ryder Cups where Keegan should have been playing in my opinion. I understand why he picked the team first but I wish he wasn’t given the captaincy this year so he had the opportunity to play. He had many years in the future to be a captain.

Currently, the US Ryder Cup team members are Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Patrick Cantlay, and Cameron Young. The Ryder Cup will take place from September 26 to 28, and last year, Team Europe won the trophy against Team USA.

