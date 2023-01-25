“It just doesn’t seem fair” – Jon Rahm is all praise for Gareth Bale ahead of his PGA Tour debut

Jon Rahm is excited about Gareth Bale's appearance on the PGA Tour. With a major championship and nine wins on both the American and European circuits, Rahm is indeed among the best golfers in the world. However, the 28-year-old seems to be in awe of retired footballer Bale, who recently announced his decision to join the PGA Tour.

Rahm was speaking ahead of this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego when he opened up about Bale. The 2021 U.S. Open champion lauded the Welsh footballer and said that he was a “very good player.” The Spaniard went to lengths to praise the ex-Real Madrid star and stated that it “just doesn’t seem fair” to be as good in both football and golf.

Speaking about Gareth Bale at Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm said:

“He (Bale) is the reason why Real Madrid beat my team pretty much for 10 years, one of the reasons. I told Gareth, you can’t be so good at professional (soccer) and golf at the same time, it just doesn’t seem fair. Can’t be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf, it’s not fair in the slightest.”

The Spanish golfer added:

“He didn’t ask for anything, nor should he be asking, he’s already good enough. He got two strokes, which I think it’s already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player.”

Rahm’s comments come only a day after Bale announced his decision to make his PGA Tour debut. The former Wales national team captain recently retired from the club and international soccer after a dominant career. The star player kicked the ball for Spain’s Real Madrid and England’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Gareth Bale will now be looking to replicate a similar career in golf.

Gareth Bale to make debut at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Gareth Bale will be at the PGA Tour event just two weeks after his retirement. The footballer took to Instagram to announce his participation in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The former Wales star will be appearing in the $9 million event, set to be held in California.

Bale said in a statement:

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football. I feel incredibly fortunate to have realized my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be held in California from February 2 to 5. The event will have a 156-player field featuring the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Luke Donald. Bale will be on the celebrity cast in California. He will be joined by the likes of Jason Bateman, Bill Murray, and musician Macklemore.

It’s pertinent to note that Gareth Bale has created some controversies in the past by choosing golf over football. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs as a golfer, now that he is retired from his first-choice career.

