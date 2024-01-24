“It just exceeded my expectations” - Lexi Thompson ends Bridgestone partnership, joins forces with Maxfli for improved performance

Lexi Thompson has ended her partnership with Bridgestone and joined hands with Maxfli, citing improved performance as her need to make a change.

Thompson is a veteran of the LPGA Tour, having spent 13 years on the field. She has won 11 LPGA Tour titles, including the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship and 2018 CME Group Tour Championship.

In an interview with Golf Digest, she opened up on what drove her to seek a change and how she ended up getting on board with Maxfli:

"I was like, you know what, I'll give it a try and it just exceeded my expectations. I’ve seen my game around the greens improve and definitely some extra distance off the tee. I’ll take both those things."

Lexi Thompson admitted that she has been practicing with the new ball for a few months and was looking for a change:

"I've always known about Maxfli and the quality of product they make and the performance behind it."

Thompson also went on to describe her decision-making process and how she tested the Maxfli balls to see if they were the right fit:

"I've gotten on the launch monitor just to see the spin numbers. I saw improvement there as I’ve dropped down in spin, but it's gained me a little extra ball speed. That's a pretty good combo and that's really what I was looking for."

Lexi Thompson and Rose Zheng highlight The Match

Lexi Thompson is making big moves with her golf balls, but she's also about to play in one of the most prominent golf matches ever. The Match is a charity event, but it attracts a large crowd and several good golfers.

Lexi Thompson is joining The Match with Rose Zhang

She will join hands with Rose Zhang, another LPGA Tour star. Zhang said via ESPN:

"I'm so excited to play in The Match, I've enjoyed watching this franchise over the years. They've had so many great celebrities and golfers and it's always entertaining with Charles Barkley on the mic. I'm honored to tee it up alongside Rory, Max and Lexi and know we'll have a blast raising money to help make the game more accessible for all."

The LPGA pair will join two PGA Tour stalwarts: Rory McIlroy and Max Homa, with McIlroy making a return trip to The Match and Homa making his debut.