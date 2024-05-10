Robert MacIntyre is currently leading the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, a tournament that is making its debut on the PGA Tour- just like MacIntyre. The Scottish golfer is enjoying his very first full season on the PGA Tour after earning his tour card by finishing T13 in the DP World Tour rankings.

While the golf remains the same on both the tours, the level of competitiveness increases quite a bit. Speaking about the change in environment on the PGA Tour as compared to the DP World Tour, MacIntyre said:

"Its a completely different change coming from the DP World Tour. Its a whole different environment. It's still golf, but..."

Expand Tweet

Robert MacIntyre teed it off at Myrtle Beach alongside his good friend Ryan Fox. Seeing a familiar face on course definitely made it easier for the ex-Ryder Cup winner to relax a bit while playing.

"Today I played with Foxy, who's a good friend of mine from playing in Europe. We actually said before we teed off we're going to have a laugh today, and both of us were laughing all the way down just having some fun, some jokes. It just makes it easier," he added.

MacIntyre carded a score of 64 to take the joint lead alongside Beau Hossler after the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Robert MacIntyre talks about his challenges in adapting to the PGA Tour

Robert MacIntyre said that the environment of the PGA Tour is very unfamiliar. Golfers don't talk to each other as much as they would on the DP World Tour, reducing that feeling of family while playing. Speaking via BBC, MacIntyre said:

"It’s completely different. When you are on the DP World Tour it’s very friendly and everyone is together. If I’m struggling with certain things, then you speak to certain people and everything is very familiar. You come out here to the PGA Tour and it’s all so unfamiliar. There is less chat, fewer dinners. There is less of that big family feel."

MacIntyre has played in 12 PGA Tour events so far this year and achieved his best finish of T6 at the Mexico Open. While he plays on the PGA Tour primarily now, MacIntyre will be returning to the DP World Tour for the Scottish Open later this year.