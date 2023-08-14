"It was just out of the ordinary" - Cameron Smith reflects on Phil Mickelson's struggles despite closing gap to 5 shots from the lead

Phil Mickelson was on the verge of winning his first LIV Golf tournament at Bedminster, losing to Cameron Smith. Smith won his third LIV tournament, his second of the season.

Mickelson ended the tournament in 10th place. The situation was so notorious that even Cameron Smith himself expressed that it was something "out of the ordinary."

Responding to questions from the press, Cameron Smith laid out his view of what happened to Phil Mickelson.

Here's what he said, according to Golf Magic:

"For how Phil played those first five or six holes, it was really -- it was just out of the ordinary. I wasn't really expecting that. I don't think anyone was. He's obviously still probably three or four back at that point and trying to make birdies."

He added:

"It's a weird golf course. You can't play defensive and play for pars, but you can't play too aggressive and try to make birdies. You've almost got to let the birdies come to you. I can understand why that happened, because you're behind and you want to win. It's as simple as that."

Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf Bedminster

LIV Golf Bedminster may have witnessed Phil Mickelson's best result on the LIV Golf Circuit. In fact, as the third and decisive round began, it was happening.

After 36 holes, Phil Mickelson was in second place, tied with Dean Burmester and four strokes behind leader Cam Smith. It was the first time Mickelson had started the third round playing in the main group since coming to the LIV Golf circuit.

Mickelson had had a decent first round (he finished T10 at -1). But his second day brought a big improvement to Lefty's game, as he carded five birdies against just one bogey and moved up six spots on the leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf Bedminster (Image via Getty).

Unfortunately, while the second round was very good, the third was a disaster for Mickelson. Or, more accurately, a round without much enhancement, with a disastrous moment.

Mickelson had four birdies and three bogeys on the third day. Had he kept it up, even giving up a few more strokes, he could have had his best result ever on the LIV Golf Circuit.

But the seventh hole was an abyss from which Phil could only get out with a quintuple bogey. It was a result that put him back in tenth place. Nevertheless, it is his best result of the season—his first Top 10 and only his third Top 20 in eleven LIV tournaments played.

After this result, Mickelson is 38th in the overall individual ranking. According to the rules of the LIV Golf circuit, the last four places at the end of the season must be relegated to the development tour.