“It just didn't work out” – Tiger Woods says it’s ‘frustrating’ to miss the US Open cut after playing ‘well enough to be in contention’

Tiger Woods is disappointed with his outing at the 2024 US Open. Despite being in contention to make the cut at the Major, he struggled in the second round and returned home after playing 36 holes at the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course.

Following the second round, Tiger Woods discussed his game with the media. The American golf legend admitted that he played well but ended up with "probably the highest score" he could make in the second round. Unfortunately, things did not work out for him.

Speaking of his performance in a post-round interview, Tiger Woods said:

"Well, it was probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today. I hit a lot of good shots that just didn’t quite go my way, or I hit good putts, and then I put myself in a couple bad spots with some bad lag putts.

“In order to win a golf tournament, you have to make the cut. I can’t win the tournament from where I’m at, so it certainly is frustrating. I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn’t work out,' he added.

Tiger Woods has one more Major to play in 2024, the next month's The Open Championship. However, he expressed doubt about his future.

"I’ve only got one more tournament this season. I don’t think even if I win the British Open I don’t think I’ll be in the playoffs. Just one more event, and then I’ll come back whenever I come back," he added.

Following the final Major of the year next month, Woods will probably return to compete at the PNC Championship in December 2024. He has limited his outings on the golf course in 2024, especially following his brutal car accident in 2021.

Since then, Tiger Woods has only played in 10 tournaments, struggling in most of them. Fans are eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback.

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the 2024 US Open by 2 strokes

Tiger Woods was very close to making the cut at the 2024 US Open, but two bogeys on the back nine on Friday dashed his chances of earning a spot in the third round. He settled for a score of +7, missing the cut by two strokes.

During the first round of the 2024 US Open, he started with a birdie on the back nine but then made two bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes. He shot four bogeys on the back nine, along with a birdie, to score +4.

His struggles continued in the second round as he shot four bogeys and just one birdie, scoring +3. Earlier this year, Woods played at the Masters and the PGA Championship. He made the cut at Augusta but failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship.

