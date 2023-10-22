“It kind of went how I thought it would” - Dustin Johnson light heartedly talks about his shank against Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf Team Championship

The captain of 4 Aces GC, Dustin Johnson, faced the captain of HyFlyers GC, Phil Mickelson, in the first singles match of the LIV Golf Team Championship's semifinal on Sunday at the Trump National Doral, Miami.

Johnson defeated Mickelson by a margin of 2 & 1. His team defeated the latter's team by 2-1 to proceed to the final day of the event, reserving their spot in Tier 1. They will now fight for the $14,000,000 prize money on Sunday.

While the win that Dustin Johnson registered looked smooth, there was an unforgettable moment in the match for the 39-year-old as he shanked his shot on the 15th hole.

Two of the RangeGoats GC's players came to Johnson and asked about the forgettable shank. At first, Harold Varner III enquired about the shot, to which the American golfer replied by saying that it wasn't a shank and went up straight right.

However, when Bubba Watson came in and took a jab at Dustin Johnson, he unwillingly accepted it and called it a solid shot. Speaking on the shank, Johnson was quoted by The Palm Beach Report as saying:

"It kind of went how I thought it would. Other than the shot on 15 wasn't really what I was envisioning, but other than that, the rest of the day was pretty good."

Dustin Johnson also commented on his match with Phil Mickelson, saying that he knew what to expect given the two have played quite a lot of golf with each other in the past.

What were the results of the LIV Golf Team Championship on Saturday?

After the end of the LIV Golf Team Championship semifinals, four teams that got the spots in Tier 1 were 4 Aces GC, Crushers GC, Torque GC, and RangeGoats GC.

Here are the results of the semifinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship:

4Aces GC def. HyFlyers GC, 2-1

Singles: Dustin Johnson (4Aces) def. Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers), 2 & 1.

Singles: Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers) def. Patrick Reed (4Aces), 4 & 3.

Foursome: Pat Perez/Peter Uihlein (4Aces) def. James Piot/Brendan Steele (HyFlyers), 4 & 3.

Crushers GC def. Cleeks GC, 2-1

Singles: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers) def. Martin Kaymer (Cleeks), 4 & 3

Singles: Paul Casey (Crushers) def. Richard Bland (Cleeks), 7 & 5

Foursome: Graeme McDowell/Bernd Wiesberger (Cleeks) def. Charles Howell III/Anirban Lahiri (Crushers), 3 & 2

Torque GC def. Stinger GC, 3-0

Singles: Captain Singles: Joaquin Niemann (Torque) def. Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger), 2 & 1

Singles: Sebastian Munoz (Torque) def. Branden Grace (Stinger), 7 & 6

Foursome: Mito Pereira/David Puig (Torque) def. Dean Burmester/Charl Schwartzel (Stinger) 2 up

RangeGoats GC def. Fireballs GC, 2-1

Singles: Sergio Garcia (Fireballs) def. Bubba Watson (RangeGoats), 4 & 3

Singles: Talor Gooch (RangeGoats) def. Eugenio Chacarra (Fireballs), 2 up

Foursome: Thomas Pieters/Harold Varner III (RangeGoats) def. Abraham Ancer/Carlos Ortiz (Fireballs), 2 & 1

The final day of the LIV Golf Team Championship will be a full 48-player shotgun stroke play event. The scores of each player will be added to their team's total and the winner of the tournament will crowned accordingly