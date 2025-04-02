“It is literally his nemesis” – Rory McIlroy’s Masters chances dissected by star analyst

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee believes the Masters is Rory McIlroy's nemesis, often bringing out his worst performances. In his pre-event analysis, he mentioned that Augusta National has been particularly problematic for the golfer.

Ad

Rory McIlroy is a 28-time winner on the PGA Tour and a four-time major champion. He is set to compete in the Masters next week, the only major he has yet to win. So far, he has had a mixed record at the first major of the season, missing the cut in two of his past three starts.

During Golf Channel's Live From show ahead of the Masters 2025, Brandel Chamblee analyzed McIlroy's chances at the tournament. Speaking on the topic, he made a Devil Wears Prada analogy, stating that Augusta was Miranda Priestly to McIlroy's Andrea Sachs.

Ad

Trending

"It is literally his nemesis," he said as per Golf Digest. "It brings out the worst golf in Rory annually that we see. It was his worst golf last year in the majors, his worst the year before, two years before that it was his worst golf.

"He annually underperforms there. He hits on average about 42 greens. On average, the winner hits about 52. There are things about that golf course that have been very problematic for him," he added.

Ad

Chamblee added that the Masters wasn’t like any other event, which is why McIlroy’s problem was more mental than physical.

"Just look at the last six years, what Rory has done in the first round. The winner here averages sixth place after the first round. Rory has shot 71, 72, 73, 76, 75, 73 the last six years to begin the Masters. That’s mostly mental," he added.

Ad

The former PGA Tour pro, however, added that the Northern Irishman's recent switch to a softer ball might increase his chances at Augusta this time.

"It’s forcing him to get on top of it, it’s forcing him to cover it," he added. "I talked to Curt Byrum, who followed his group at the Houston Open, and he said he’s on top of it, flighting down these wedge shots. That is the shot he needs at Augusta National."

Ad

Rory McIlroy's odds at the Masters 2025 explored

Rory McIlroy has recorded seven top-10 finishes in 16 starts at the Masters, including a runner-up and three other top finishes. However, he has missed the cut in two of the past three editions.

This time, McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the green jacket. According to SportsLine, he is +600 to claim his maiden Masters title, trailing only defending champion Scottie Scheffler (+400) as the tournament favorite.

Ad

Here's a look at the latest odds for the Masters 2025:

Scottie Scheffler +490

Rory McIlroy +600

Ludvig Aberg +1500

Jon Rahm +1500

Collin Morikawa +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +1700

Xander Schauffele +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2300

Justin Thomas +3000

Brooks Koepka +3100

Jordan Spieth +3200

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Joaquin Niemann +3300

Shane Lowry +3800

Tommy Fleetwood +3900

Will Zalatoris +4900

Cameron Smith +5000

Tony Finau +5000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback