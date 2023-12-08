“It’ll look good over your favorite smash tee” – Brooks Koepka offers Max Homa a LIV golf letterman jacket after Jon Rahm’s move

Brooks Koepka and Max Homa had a little banter on social media after Jon Rahm announced his departure from LIV Golf on Thursday.

On Thursday, December 7, Rahm confirmed his move to the Saudi-backed circuit after a month of speculation. He became LIV's biggest signing since Cameron Smith last year, with the deal rumored to be worth around $600,000,000.

During his first press conference after the move, the Spaniard wore the black and white letterman jacket with 'LIV Golf' printed on it.

Ahead of Rahm's public announcement, Homa took to X (formerly called Twitter) and predicted that the golfer would be sporting a LIV Golf letterman jacket in the press conference. He wrote:

"Imagine if Rahm announces this in a LIV golf letterman jacket"

In response to Homa's post, Brooks Koepka posted that he would get one for him.

"I’ll get you one, it’ll look good over your favorite smash tee 😎," he replied.

The PGA Championship winner was referring to the photograph where his Ryder Cup teammates, including Homa, posed while sporting his team's Smash GC T-shirts.

Homa also replied to Koepka's offer cheekily, writing:

"I put it under my polos so I can hit it further #smash"

During his media interaction, Rahm said that he accepted LIV's offer because he felt it was best for him and his family. He added that everybody had been supportive of him, so he was comfortable with the decision.

"I’m no stranger to hearing some negative things on social media or in media,” he said as per The Guardian. "It’s part of what it is, we are public figures but you just learn to deal with it, right? This certainly won’t define or change who I am."

Koepka won two events in the LIV Golf League's 2023 season and finished third in the individual standings. His team, Smash GC, finished tenth in the Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Miami. Besides, he also won the PGA Championship for the third time in his career, bringing his major tally to fifth.

As for Homa, he won the 2022 Fortinet Championship and 2023 Farmers Insurance Cup on the PGA Tour this season and finished runner-up at the Genesis Invitational. Last month, he won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, his maiden win on the DP World Tour. He is currently seventh in the OWGR.

How did Max Homa perform on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Max Homa's performances in the 2022–23 season.

2022

Fortinet Championship: T7

Shriners Children's Open: T20

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T23

Hero World Challenge: 17

QBE Shootout: T4

2023

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T3

Farmers Insurance Open: 1

WM Phoenix Open: T39

The Genesis Invitational: 2

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T14

THE PLAYERS Championship: T6

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T9

Masters Tournament: T43

RBC Heritage: CUT

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Wells Fargo Championship: T8

PGA Championship: T55

Charles Schwab Challenge: T9

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T21

Genesis Scottish Open: T12

The Open Championship: T10

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T6

BMW Championship: T5

TOUR Championship **: T9

Fortinet Championship: T7

Hero World Challenge: T13