“It’ll never happen. UNLESS, LIV starts doing it”: Phil Mickelson has a cheeky response to Jon Rahm’s Port-a-potty demand

Phil Mickelson had quite a hilarious response to Jon Rahm's recent port-a-potty demand. Ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Rahm had a funny but very logical request for the PGA Tour- add more port-a-potties on the course.

Rahm requested for port-a-potties on every hole of courses, allowing for more player comfort, fewer delays, and faster plays. Needless to say, it is quite a reasonable request. While the PGA Tour might not have provisions, Phil Mickelson has given a reply to Jon Rahm's request, saying:

"It’ll never happen. UNLESS, LIV starts doing it. Then it’ll happen immediately"

When Jon Rahm was asked what needed to be changed on the PGA Tour, the Masters winner did not ask for anything else, just more washrooms on the course.

“A freaking Port-a-Potty on every hole. I know it sounds crazy, but I can't choose when I have to go to the bathroom. I've told the TOUR this many times, as simple as that.”

Jon Rahm's port-a-potty demands spark a debate over pro players' comfort

While Jon Rahm's demand might seem funny at first, it has sparked quite a debate about player comfort. Golfers do not have easy access to washrooms when on course, and there are severe consequences for improper relief.

During practice rounds and such, when golfers are out on the course for more than six hours, there rises a need to provide player comfort. Rahm's comment about port-a-potties makes the point that the PGAT needs to pay closer attention to detail and be more consistent.

When it comes to other areas of player comfort like the food, Rahm specifically cited the Tour events. The TPC Courses are known to have an excellent food spread and are hands-on with player dining. Speaking via Golf.com, he said:

“They have nutritionists that they’ve hired to work with and the options and the sources are incredible, so I would like to see that more across the board at every single Tour event."

Rahm said that the Tour's facilities have improved dramatically over the years. Regardless, there is always room for improvement, and Rahm hopes that changes can be implemented in the coming years.