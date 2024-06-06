"It looks amazing" - Tiger Woods provides update after field visit to his latest design course at Marcella Club

Tiger Woods' golf career has gone far beyond winning titles and accolades. An important part is the design of new courses, an activity in which he has been involved for almost 20 years.

Woods is currently working on two course design projects and a few days ago he visited one of them, the Marcella Club in Utah. Woods himself mentioned his visit on his X account (formerly Twitter) by posting the following text:

"I spent some time at Marcella Club in Park City last week working on the front 9 with my @tgrdesignbytw team. We’ve got most of it rough shaped. It looks amazing. These views will never get old."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Marcella Club course is located in Deer Valley, Utah, with a 360° view of the Uinta Mountains, Jordanelle Reservoir, Deer Valley Resort, the Heber Valley and Mount Timpanogos.

Tiger Woods' project will be the second course at the Marcella Club, but both will open after Woods' course is completed. The 15-times Major champion layout encompasses more than 8,000 yards, with the most varied challenges for players, both off the tee and around the greens.

The agreement between Tiger Woods Design, the company that manages Woods' golf course design business, and the Marcella Club was announced in February 2023.

Woods is also currently working on the design of Trout National - The Reserve, in partnership with Major League Baseball star Mike Trout. This course is located in New Jersey and is scheduled to open in 2025.

A look into Tiger Woods' career as a golf course designer

Woods began his career as a golf course designer in 2006, with the founding of Tiger Woods Design. Eight courses bear his name now, although not all of them are championship courses.

The first course project to bear Woods' name was the Trump World Golf Club Dubai. However, this course did not come to fruition until several years after its conception, with several redesigns and changes.

The first course inaugurated under Woods' designs was Punta Brava, in Mexico, which began construction in 2009 and opened in 2010. It is an 18-hole, 6,800-yard, par 70 course.

It was followed by two courses in Cabo San Lucas, also in Mexico. The Cardonal at Diamante opened in 2015. It is a championship course and the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship, among other tournaments, has been played there.

In the town of San Lucas, Woods designed the 12-hole par-3 The Oasis Short Course at Diamante. The course has the particularity of presenting alternative routes to become a 3-hole par 3, par 4 and par 5.

The rest of the courses designed by Woods are Bluejack National (par-3 10-hole), Jack's Bay (10 holes), Payne's Valley (public course), The Hay at Pebble Beach (9-hole par 3) and South Shore & Jackson Park (redesign).