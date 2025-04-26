“It could be a lot more” – Bryson DeChambeau gets honest about averaging 370 driving distance at LIV Mexico

Bryson DeChambeau had an impressive start with his game at this week's LIV Golf Mexico City event. After his disappointing outing at the Masters 2025, where he was in contention for the title but struggled in the final round, narrowly missing out on the title, the American golfer teed it up this week on the Saudi league.

The first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event started on Friday, April 24, and DeChambeau was phenomenal with his game. He took the lead in the game after the first 18 holes. He has recorded three 400-yard drives and had an average of 370 yards.

In the post-round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau was asked about his drive average. In response, the American said, via ASAP Sports:

"370 is about right. I was flying it that far on the driving range. I'm like, okay, I think that's going to be my average, and if the fairways get firm, it could be more. It could be a lot more."

Bryson DeChambeau took the lead at the LIV Golf Mexico City event at 8-under. Meanwhile, Cameron Smith settled in second place in a tie with Jon Rahm at 7-under. Bubba Watson was pretty impressive in the event and carded a round of 5-under and settled in solo fourth place, followed by Tyrrell Hatton in fifth place.

Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his performance at the LIV Golf Mexico City 2025

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

This week on the Saudi league, Bryson DeChambeau started on the second hole and made an eagle on it. He then carded two back-to-back birdies and made another birdie on the seventh and 12th holes.

DeChambeau added three more birdies and a bogey for an impressive round of 8-under, and in the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It was fun hitting the ball far. I felt good with the driver, thankfully, and that's really kinda make-or-break for me. Drove it well at Augusta, didn't have my irons. Worked on my irons, feel like they're a little bit better. Chipping around the greens was stellar today. Made some clutch putts. But all in all, it was fun to finish off with a nice bang on the last hole."

The LIV Golf Mexico City event is a three-day tournament, with its finale on Sunday, April 27. In his last LIV Golf outing in Miami, which was held prior to the Masters, the two-time major winner settled in solo fifth place. He has two finishes in the top 10 this season on LIV Golf and is looking forward to the first win of the year in Mexico City.

