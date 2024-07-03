“It doesn't matter” – When Bryson DeChambeau gave his hot take on team golf, a year before joining LIV Golf

Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, American professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau has been playing regular team golf. Part of Crushers GC, DeChambeau and his team have experienced a fair bit of success in the Saudi league. However, a year before DeChambeau could play team golf, he had made a statement on it.

In 2021, Bryson DeChambeau appeared on Golf.com's YouTube channel for an interview. During the interview, DeChambeau gave his hot take on team golf. When asked how much partners matter in team golf, DeChambeau said it does not matter and it's about him going out there and getting the job done.

The 2024 US Open winner said in 2021:

"It doesn't matter. It's about - I'm gonna go out there and get a job done. I've always been that way even playing with what I learned. When I was in junior golf we (Patrick) were friends after even before. But once you're on the golf course we're fighting for our lives,"

"That's the way I viewed it, that's the way I played it no matter what, just grinding on every shot, doing my best to play my best, obviously being respectful and doing as much as you can to show respect for the other player but for the most part it's - I'm in it to win it." [04:15]

You can check out what Bryson DeChambeau said about team golf in the video below:

Individually, DeChambeau did perform well on the LIV Golf Tour last year, managing to clinch victory at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier and LIV Golf Chicago. However, the 30-year-old is yet to claim a win on the Saudi-backed tour this season.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's performances in 2024

While Bryson DeChambeau has failed to win a LIV Golf event so far this season, his US Open victory made headlines. Prior to the US Open, he also had a good performance at the 2024 PGA Championship, tying for second place.

Here is the complete list of DeChambeau's performances in 2024:

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Mayakoba ( El Camaleón Golf Course)

El Camaleón Golf Course) Position: T25

Overall Score: 70-74-68

LIV Golf Las Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club)

Vegas (Las Vegas Country Club) Position: T9

Overall Score: 67-62-74

LIV Golf Jeddah (Royal Greens G&CC)

Position: 4

Overall Score: 63-73-62

LIV Golf Hong Kong (Hong Kong Country Club)

Kong (Hong Kong Country Club) Position: T6

Overall Score: 65-68-66

LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral Golf Course)

Position: T7

Overall Score: 71-70-68

LIV Golf Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)

Position: T26

Overall Score: 68-68-70

LIV Golf Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course))

Position: T27

Overall Score 73-66-69

PGA TOUR

Masters Tournament (Augusta National Golf Club)

Position: T6

Overall Score: 65-73-75-73 286 (-2)

PGA Championship (Valhalla Golf Club)

Position: 2

Overall Score: 68-65-67-64 264 (-20)

U.S. Open (Pinehurst Golf Club (No. 2 Course))

Position: 1

Overall Score: 67-69-67-71 274 (-6)

