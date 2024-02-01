“It may not be exactly what we all think” - Bryson DeChambeau, other LIV Golfers react to the PGA Tour and SSG’s $3 billion investment deal

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau recently discussed the massive $3 billion deal between the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group (SSG). Despite being prohibited from participating in PGA Tour tournaments due to his transfer to LIV Golf, the American golfer expressed optimism regarding the recent developments on the Tour.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to players on Wednesday (January 31) announcing the deal with SSG. The Tour players will earn $900 million in equity shares in the company as a result of this agreement.

On Wednesday, Bryson DeChambeau—who is scheduled to tee off at this week's LIV Golf Mayakoba event—also shared his thoughts on the massive investment agreement. According to him, investing in golf has always been advantageous and could boost the game's advancement.

DeChambeau said (via Golf Week):

"Any additional capital going into the game of golf is always positive. I’ve always said that. It may not be exactly what we all think it should be. But as time goes on, I think things will settle down in a positive way for both.”

Jon Rahm, the most recent addition to LIV Golf and a Tour defector following a reported $550 million deal, also shared his opinions on the arrangement. He did, however, offer a general viewpoint, stating that there were a lot of "smarter" people than him who could respond to it in a better way. He said (via Golf Week):

"There’s a lot bigger people that are a lot smarter than me that are going to be worrying about that that actually have a say in it, and they should be thinking about it. I think we’re here to play golf, perform, and whatever comes, comes.”

The LIV golfers are scheduled to tee off at this week's Mayakoba events starting on Friday, February 2, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Tour players' reactions to the deal between PGA Tour SSG

PGA Tour players have reflected optimism on the deal between the Tour and SSG. The Tour player-directors Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, and Webb Simpson released a joint statement supporting the "historic partnership."

They said (via The Guardian):

"I know everyone is sick of hearing about how much more money golfers are getting. My optimism lies in the main point of this which is we now have very savvy and experienced stakeholders who have a lot of incentive to improve the product creatively and make it better for the fans."

PGA Tour player Max Homa also reacted to the deal on his social media account. He tweeted:

“We were proud to vote in unanimous support of this historic partnership. It was incredibly important for us to create opportunities for the players of today and in the future to be more invested in their organisation, both financially and strategically.”

Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour has also been in discussion with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund for a potential merger. The framework agreement, which might be finalized by the end of March 2024, has only been delayed during the past few months.

Meanwhile, this week, LIV Golf is slated to start with its inaugural third-season event in Mexico and PGA Tour players will be teeing off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.