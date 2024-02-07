“It must have consequences” - Jose Maria Olazabal isn’t ready to let LIV Golfers like Jon Rahm play on the Ryder Cup

Spanish legend Jose Maria Olazabal isn’t fully in favor of letting LIV golfers compete in Ryder Cups. The 58-year-old believes Team Europe could cope in future competitions without any LIV rebels. The two-time Major champion stated that the players who defected to the Saudi-backed series couldn’t expect the “same rights” as PGA Tour and DP World Tour players.

Olazabal’s comments come amid raging debates over the Ryder Cup eligibility of players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Unlike the public opinion, Olazabal believes that the European stars shouldn’t be given an easy path back into international competition. He said that the decisions taken by the defectors “must have consequences”

Speaking to the Golf sin Etiquetas (Golf Without Labels) podcast in Spanish, Jose Maria Olazabal said, as translated to English and published by The Telegraph:

“I respect everyone who has gone to LIV Golf. The other part that bothers me is that if you make a decision, it must have consequences. You can’t expect to have the same rights as PGA Tour and DP World Tour players.”

Furthermore, Olazabal claimed that scouting new players like Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard could fill the available places in the European squad.

“As for changing the rules for Ryder Cup Europe… I don’t know what to tell you. If you miss players like Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, you could be left naked for one or two Ryder Cups. And? What if you suddenly get three Ludvig Abergs, the Hojgaard (twins)? Turns out we might be able to compete.”

It is important to note that players joining LIV Golf aren’t automatically banned from the Ryder Cup. European players defecting to the breakaway tour remain eligible to compete in the biennial event. However, players who resign from the Tour aren’t eligible to play on the European team.

Rory McIlroy says Jon Rahm will be in Bethpage for Ryder Cup 2025

Olazabal’s comments on LIV golfers come weeks after Rory McIlroy backed them for the international competition. The Northern Irishman, who’s been a staunch critic of the Saudi-backed series, made a shock reversal on his stance after Rahm’s defection.

Opining that the Masters champion’s move affects the future of Team Europe, the 34-year-old called on a ‘rule change’ to allow LIV players on the Blue and Gold squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir after Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf move in December, Rory McIlroy said:

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there's no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

It is pertinent to note that Rahm and Hatton played major roles in Team Europe’s dominating win over Team USA in Rome last year. It’ll be interesting to see if the duo returns to the competition in 2025.