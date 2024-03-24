“It was nice to finally come out on top”: Jesper Svensson reflects on his maiden DP World Tour victory at Singapore

Jesper Svensson calmly knocked in a putt to make par on the 18th hole at the Singapore Classic. That shot proved to be for the win during the third playoff hole after Kiradech Aphibarnrat bogeyed after an unfortunate miss on the same hole, resulting in the very first win for Svensson on the DP World Tour.

It was a grueling weekend of golf for the Swedish golfer, not to be confused with the professional bowler of the same name. Four tough rounds were followed by three intense holes, and Svensson was finally able to break through.

He reflected on the victory and said, via Sky Sports:

"It's been a lot of good golf so it was nice to finally come out on top. It's very hard to win so it's really nice. It's been a long journey. To win on my first season out here, I couldn't have dreamt of it. It's always been a dream to be a winner... and to achieve it feels amazing."

Svensson tied the course record by shooting nine under par to tie the score at the end of the fourth round. His momentum proved to be enough as it carried him through the playoff to victory.

Svensson also said via European Tour,

"Combined with Challenge Tour last year and the beginning of this season I've had five second-place spots in the last year. I really wanted to come out on top here. There was a couple of times today I told Lucky, my caddie... on 14 we were thinking about laying up we both said 'no, we're not finishing second again' and it was the best shot of the week."

They refused to finish second, and that confidence propelled Svensson to an epic finish in a three-hole playoff. It is one of the closest finishes of Svensson's career, and he was on the right side of this one.

Singapore Classic leaderboard with Jesper Svensson on top

Here's how the final leaderboard looked, with Jesper Svensson standing atop everyone else:

1st Svennson (-17)

2nd Aphibarnrat (-17)

3rd Sam Bairstow (-16)

4th Andy Sullivan (-15)

5th Mathieu Pavon (-14)

6th Paul Casey (-13)

T7th David Micheluzzi, Shubhankar Sharma, Alejandro Del Rey, Rhys Enoch (-12)

T11th Ewen Ferguson, Lukas Nemecz, Jeff Winther, Richard Mansell, Joost Luiten (-11)

T16th Bernd Wiesberger, Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Helligkilde, Dale Whitnell, Freddie Schott (-10)

T21st Sebastian Soderberg, Jordan Smith, Adri Arnaus, David Ravetto, Darius Van Driel, Oliver Bekker, Alex Fitzpatrick, Romain Langasque (-9)

T29th Shane Lowry, Simon Forsstrom, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jason Scrivener, David Law, Keita Nakajima (-8)

Shane Lowry did well and finished T29. The leader at the end of round three, David Micheluzzi, stumbled a bit and finished T7th after shooting one over par for the final round.

Shane Lowry at the Singapore Classic

Paul Casey of LIV Golf was able to participate on a sponsor's exemption, and he finished in solo sixth place, just a few strokes behind the leaders.