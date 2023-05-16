"It was nice to just try to disconnect a little bit" - Rory Mcllroy chooses to stay silent on the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf controversy

Rory Mcllroy has become the face of the PGA Tour ever since the inception of the LIV Golf Series. The World No. 3 golfer has been a loyalist of the Tour and has joined hands with the likes of Tiger Woods during this uncertain time in the golf world.

However, recently he seems to have drawn a line when it comes to how vocal he is. It was speculated that this would affect his game in a negative way, and recent results seem to reflect the same.

Speaking ahead of the PGA Championship, Mcllroy said it was more important to him to focus on his game. Speaking via Golf Monthly, he said:

“It’s been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally so it was nice to just try to disconnect a little bit and get away from it.”

As the second major championship of the year comes up, Mcllroy hasn't been having the best results lately. In a disappointing showing, he missed the cut at the 2023 Masters. He also tied at 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship, a tournament that he has won three times in the past.

Rory Mcllroy looks for redemption at the PGA Championship amidst poor season showing

Rory Mcllroy (Image via Getty)

The pressure is building up for Mcllroy as he enters the PGA Championship as the third-strongest. This comes with added pressure as Mcllroy has won the PGA Championship twice in the past, and he has not won a major since 2014.

This time, it is Mcllroy's priority to sidestep the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour narrative, as it has clearly been taking a toll on him and his game. His season has gone rather downhill this year, and he will be looking to turn that around at the next tournament.

Mcllroy also skipped the RBC Heritage tournament and will lose $3 million of his PIP money. As the PGA Championship veers closer, it is all the more important for Mcllroy to have his head in the game.

Rory Mcllroy's first two tournaments started on a low note, but he made a comeback at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a T2 finish. Unfortunately, he did not make the cut at the Players and the Masters and had a low finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

With a lackluster season so far, Rory Mcllroy is hoping for a win. However, the field at the PGA Championship is one of the strongest so far, with 99 out of the top 100 players meeting the qualification requirements.

World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler are favorites to win. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth are other favorites to make it to the top of the leaderboard.

