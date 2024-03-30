“It was nice to play for something a little bit more than just myself” - Chan Kim dedicates 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open ace to late friend

It was an emotional moment for Chan Kim when he aced the par-3 ninth hole in the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open, as it came a day after his longtime friend passed away.

Kim carded a 3-under 67 on Friday with the help of three birdies, two bogeys, and one eagle, which was his first hole on the PGA Tour. He was 2-under-eight until the ninth hole when his shot landed into the pin after bouncing just once.

During the post-round interview, the 34-year-old golfer dedicated the ace to his long-time friend who had passed away on Thursday. He said they used to play in the same golf team in high school and he also knew his brother:

"We actually just played some golf when I was home before Mexico. And we normally game a lot, so I’m a big Call of Duty fan, so we literally played the week of the Players."

Kim revealed it was something unexpected and he didn't have any idea of it until Thursday.

"Today was kind of a special round," he said. "Regardless of how it went, it was nice to play for something a little bit more than just myself. “I just would have thought that maybe he was looking down, you know, just trying to give me a miracle."

When will Chan Kim tee off at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3?

Chan Kim is grouped with Victor Perez and Harrick Higgo for the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will tee off on Saturday, March 30, from the first hole at 11:20 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open (All times in ET):

Tee 1

10:30 am: Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, and Gary Woodland

10:40 am: Cam Davis, James Hahn, and Justin Lower

10:50 am: Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, and Beau Hossler

11:00 am: Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, and Sam Ryder

11:10 am: Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, and Si Woo Kim

11:20 am: Victor Perez, Chan Kim, and Harrick Higgo

11:30 am: Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, and Ben Silverman

11:40 am: Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, and Wyndham Clark

11:50 am: Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty

12:00 pm: Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, and J.J. Spaun

12:10 pm: Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, and David Skinns

12:20 pm: Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, and Joe Highsmith

12:30 pm: Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaegar, and Scottie Scheffler

12:40 pm: Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, and Thomas Detry

Tee 10

10:30 am: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, and Davis Thompson

10:40 am: Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, and Sahith Theegala

10:50 am: Adam Long, Alex Noren, and Nate Lashley

11:00 am: Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

11:10 am: K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird

11:20 am: S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, and Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, and Joseph Bramlett

11:40 am: Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, and Patrick Rodgers

11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, and Chris Gotterup

12:00 pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, and Emilio Gonzalez

12:10 pm: Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, and Sam Stevens

12:20 pm: Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, and Nick Hardy

12:30 pm: Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, and Taylor Pendrith

12:40 pm: Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett