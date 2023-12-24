“It does nothing, only motivate me” - Shane Lowry gives a nod to rookies Ludwig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard while recalling 2023 Ryder Cup

After having an average season, Shane Lowry recently revealed that he drew motivation from his young teammates, Nicolai Højgaard and Ludvig Åberg, during the Ryder Cup. He added that the experience had further motivated him to do better in the upcoming season.

Following his BMW PGA Championship triumph last year, Lowry witnessed a dip in performance this season, managing to secure just one top-10 finish in 18 PGA Tour starts.

Despite his poor form, Lowry was selected for the Ryder Cup as one of the captain's picks. Europe's captain, Luke Donald, made a decision that raised many eyebrows, but the Irishman proved the choice was worth it as he played a significant role in the hosts' victory in Rome.

The 36-year-old Irishman mentioned that he is entering his 16th season and is approaching his 40s. He expressed motivation to remain competitive, at least until the age of 45. Lowry credited his young Ryder Cup teammates, Åberg and Højgaard, for inspiring him as he heads into the new season. He was quoted as saying, via RTE Sports:

"Sitting around the team room in the Ryder Cup, you're looking around and I'm the second oldest player there. Looking at Ludwig Aberg come out and play the way he does. And all these young kids, the [Nicolai] Hojgaards. It does nothing only motivate me to be honest.

"I'm definitely more motivated than I've ever been heading into the new year."

Shane Lowry has won two titles on the PGA Tour and five titles on the DP World Tour so far in his career.

How did Shane Lowry perform in the 2022–23 season?

Shane Lowry didn't have the best of results this season. His best result was the T3 finish at the Horizon Irish Open on the DP World Tour. On the PGA Tour, he made 15 cuts in 18 starts, and the T5 finish at the Honda Classic was his best result.

The 36-year-old Irishman finished joint 16th at the Masters, T12 at the PGA Championship, and T20 at the US Open. The 2009 Open Champion failed to make a cut at this year's Open Championship. He slipped to 37th in the OWGR by the end of the year and finished 96th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here's a look at Shane Lowry's performance in the 2022–23 season:

PGA Tour

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T23

Hero World Challenge: 18

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T14

The Honda Classic: T5

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 67

THE PLAYERS Championship: T35

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T16

RBC Heritage: T67

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T12

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T16

RBC Canadian Open: T43

U.S. Open: T20

Travelers Championship: T19

Genesis Scottish Open: T12

The Open Championship: CUT

Wyndham Championship: T51

Ryder Cup: 1

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T28

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Cut

D+D Real Czech Masters: Cut

Horizon Irish Open: 3T

BMW PGA Championship: 18T

DP World Tour Championship: 18T